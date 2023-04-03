Jets Predicted to Sign Former $95 Million Star in Free Agency

The New York Jets aren’t done making moves this offseason.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently predicted the landing spots for the top remaining free agents in the NFL. As part of that exercise, he projected that Gang Green would sign veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr to a one-year deal.

Rich Cimini of ESPN revealed on Sunday, April 2 that OBJ “is thought to be seeking a one-year deal for $15 million.”

However, he noted that “a deal in the $10 million to $12 million range seems more likely, with a chance to earn more with incentives.”

Jets Are the ‘Front Runners’ for Odell Beckham Jr

Rich Cimini in that same column labeled the Jets as the “front runners” to land OBJ.

ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano said in an article posted on Thursday, March 30 that Beckham has offers “on the table from multiple teams.”

Graziano also added that he was told “the Jets are the most likely landing spot” but said the delay in a deal getting done could be tied to OBJ waiting for the Aaron Rodgers potential trade to play out.

The former LSU star is 30 years of age and he will turn 31 during the upcoming 2023 season.

He last played in the NFL during the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Rams. OBJ tore his ACL during Super Bowl 56 and ended up sitting out the entire 2022 season.

Beckham was in the midst of a five-year $95 million contract he originally signed with the New York Giants in 2018. Then he was traded to the Cleveland Browns in March of 2019. Cleveland cut ties with OBJ in November of 2021 which led to his eventual pairing with the Rams.

Jets Fans React to OBJ-Robert Saleh Sighting on Social Media

Jets fans remain undefeated.

Justin 48 on Twitter shared a 10-second clip that seemed to capture head coach Robert Saleh and free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr walking down a hallway chatting.

Where the video was taken is unclear, however, it appears OBJ was wearing the same green outfit that he wore when he attended a Phoneix Suns game.

Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas were just in the Arizona area for the NFL’s annual league meetings from March 26 through the 29.

Odell Beckham is here at the owners meetings…. pic.twitter.com/A6WNt187hH — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 28, 2023

OBJ trains out in Arizona and even made an appearance himself at those meetings to talk with an array of NFL teams including the Jets.

OBJ and Robert Saleh hug it out at the end of their meeting #Jets pic.twitter.com/UBGhALtEAd — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 28, 2023

OBJ and Rodgers have made their desires known publically that they’d like to play with each other. For whatever reason, that hasn’t been able to come to fruition over the last few years but there is new hope that a pairing can occur in New York with the Jets.

If Saleh and OBJ are speaking in person, fans believe that a signing could be right around the corner. That in theory could indicate that a trade with the Green Bay Packers is getting closer to happening for A-Rod.

There is a chance that a signing of OBJ and a trade for Rodgers could be announced in tandem or very close together timing-wise. As you likely can’t have one without the other.

If the Jets don’t land Rodgers, they likely won’t lure OBJ back to New York.