Robert Saleh Strongly Reacts to Viral Quinnen Williams-Jets Report

On Sunday, May 7 Rich Cimini of ESPN revealed that the New York Jets and Quinnen Williams weren’t close to an agreement on a long-term contract extension.

Fans lost their minds on social media in a crazy panic.

However, head coach Robert Saleh addressed the Quinnen-Jets situation during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Monday, May 8.

“You’d have to ask Joe [Douglas], I’m very confident that he will get it done. I know reports were flying around this weekend but he’ll get done. I’m not worried about that one.”

An Encouraging Update From the Jets on Quinnen Williams

Saleh normally tows a very fine line between his job responsibilities and those of Douglas as the GM.

He has been very clear that he coaches the team and Douglas worries about the business side of things. However, in a rare moment, Saleh stepped outside of his realm and sent an Aaron Rodgers-type message: R-E-L-A-X.

Williams is 25 years of age and has one year remaining on his rookie contract.

The former Alabama product has been eligible to discuss a contract extension since last offseason. However Gang Green has the ability to hold Williams under team control for the next four seasons.

He has one year left on his contract and the Jets can apply the franchise tag an additional three times, per Pro Football Network.

If the Jets chose to go to those lengths it would be incredibly costly.

“A second-straight franchise tag will see a player’s salary automatically increase by 20%. The exception to that would be if the salary cap value for the position increased by more than 20%, in which case, the higher value would be taken,” Ben Rolfe of PFN explained. “A third tag would see the price rise even higher. With the third tag, the player’s salary jumps 44% from the previous year. For example, a player tagged at $30 million in the first year would be valued at $36 million in Year 2. A third tag would see that value rise by more than $15 million to a total of $51.84 million.”

