Jets Reveal Backup Plan With Robert Saleh in Danger of Missing Week 16

The past two days, the New York Jets have suffered their first true COVID-19 outbreak of the season.

Today on December 22, it was announced that the franchise may have lost an irreplaceable leader in Week 16 — head coach Robert Saleh. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported: “Jets’ HC Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19, per the team.”

Jets Contingency Plan

In the event that Saleh cannot clear the COVID protocols by Sunday, tight end coach Ron Middleton will serve as the head coach, per Schefter.

Jets’ HC Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19, per the team. Jets’ TE coach Ron Middleton will serve as HC Sunday if Saleh doesn't clear protocols. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2021

ESPN’s Rich Cimini added that Saleh could return as soon as tomorrow if he’s cleared, but noted that the Jets HC “has symptoms.”

Get well soon, Coach. pic.twitter.com/YHstGdisgO — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 22, 2021

The New York Jets official Twitter account also released a statement reiterating all the news: “After feeling symptoms this morning, New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19 today. Tight Ends Coach Ron Middleton will serve as the head coach until Coach Saleh can clear protocol.”

According to Schefter, the Jets now have 15 members of the organization on the COVID-19/reserve list. The additional two from yesterday are Saleh and linebacker Blake Cashman.

Fifteen Jets out due to COVID-19: HC Robert Saleh

CB Michael Carter

WR Elijah Moore

G Vera-Tucker

DL Foley Fatukasi

DE J.Franklin-Myers

ST Justin Hardee

LB H.Nasirildeen

S S.Neasman

WR Jeff Smith

LB Blake Cashman

LB Noah Dawkins

CB Lamar Jackson

DL Tanzel Smart

WR Vyncint Smith — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2021

Who Is Ron Middleton?

This is Middleton’s first season with Gang Green, as is the case for the majority of this staff. Before journeying to New York, he spent the past eight years with the Jacksonville Jaguars — who ironically, the Jets face in Week 16.

Middleton, btw, was the Jaguars' tight ends coach during an 8-year stint before joining Saleh's staff with the #Jets this year. He also was also a special teams assistant for 3 of those seasons. https://t.co/JCFEldqMVW — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) December 22, 2021

Middleton was a tight ends coach with the Jags as well and spent some time as a special teams assistant with Jacksonville and Tampa Bay. He also spent 13 seasons as a college coach split across four different universities (Troy, Mississippi, Alabama, Duke).

A former NFL tight end himself, Middleton played 10 seasons after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 1986. He played for five different franchises, including the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Washington Football Team, Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.