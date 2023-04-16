Jets Insider ‘Wouldn’t Rule Out’ 12-Year Veteran Signing in NY

The New York Jets roster might be set heading into the NFL Draft — outside of a potential Aaron Rodgers trade — but The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt still believes another veteran signing could occur either before or after the major offseason event.

“The Jets hosted the 36-year-old [Al] Woods last week and I still wouldn’t rule out bringing him in as the third defensive tackle,” Rosenblatt updated during an article on April 14, “especially since [head coach Robert] Saleh likes to rotate his defensive linemen.”

“Woods (39 tackles, two sacks) started 14 games for the [Seattle] Seahawks last year, though he played only 39 percent of the defensive snaps,” the beat reporter reasoned. “PFF ranked him 37th among 106 defensive tackles to play at least 300 snaps last year.”

Rosenblatt did add that “I also wouldn’t be surprised if Douglas still drafted a defensive tackle fairly early, especially since neither [Quinton] Jefferson nor Woods would be signed beyond 2023.”

Jets Could Reunite Al Woods & Quinton Jefferson in Florham Park

As Rosenblatt mentioned, Woods visited with the Jets and Cleveland Browns on or near April 3 according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Not long after, they finalized a deal with another ex-Seahawk instead — pass-rushing defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson.

Rosenblatt had this to say about Jefferson: “He’ll be an upgrade over [Sheldon] Rankins as a pass rusher (5 1/2 sacks, six QB hits and 42 pressures in 2022, per Pro Football Focus) but they’ll still need some help on run defense. Per PFF, Jefferson ranked 60th (of 62) at run defense among defensive tackles to play at least 500 snaps.”

Woods is the yin to his yang, as a rotational run-stuffer with experience in a 4-3 scheme.

Before returning to Seattle in 2019, the journeyman spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also began his career with the New Orleans Saints as a fourth-round draft pick in 2010.

Woods’ stats will never jump off the page, but he’s a space clogger at heart with a wealth of NFL experience to call upon. An asset like that should help free up Quinnen Williams and whichever edge rusher he’s lined up next to on early downs.

His one career shortcoming is playoff experience — one start — which came with the Seahawks in 2022.

NFL Analyst Campaigns for Jets to Sign Al Woods

Fans and analysts appear to love the idea of Woods signing with Gang Green. On April 11, SNY analyst Connor Rogers threw some gasoline on the fire posting a photo of Woods with no words after owner Woody Johnson asked: “Who do you want to see Week 1 this season?”

NYJ supporters appeared to approve of the idea, with 190 likes and a couple of comments like this fingers-crossed GIF:

Saleh has made it clear that the Jets defense is nearly set after a breakout campaign in 2022. The cornerback room is stacked, the linebacker room is returning — outside of Kwon Alexander, who could still re-sign — the edge rusher crew has a stout base to it, and the safeties are the same aside from Chuck Clark replacing Lamarcus Joyner.

The one major switch-up was at D-tackle. After Williams, Rankins and Nathan Shepherd left in free agency — although Solomon Thomas and Tanzel Smart did return. Isaiah Mack and Marquiss Spencer are newer additions as well, and Woods may still be on his way.

If the Jets can figure out this position, Saleh could boast one of the top NFL defenses once again, as he did in San Francisco for many years.