All-Pro WR Snubs Jets Publicly for AFC East Rival

Two days ago on April 16, the New York Jets and New England Patriots were the subject of a public insult courtesy of former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The viral video clip was tweeted out by CBS Sports via the “All Things Covered” podcast, and featured co-host Bryant McFadden asking Hopkins to provide facial expressions for different potential trade destinations. The Jets and Pats got negative reactions from the talented playmaker, while the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills got positive reactions.

DeAndre Hopkins knows how to use his body language to make a statement about where he may wanna head next 👀👀 @ATCoveredPod pic.twitter.com/wExi14e28M — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 16, 2023

If this wasn’t bad enough for Gang Green supporters that wanted Hopkins, a new wrinkle was added to this storyline on April 18.

Bills’ Von Miller Drops DeAndre Hopkins Trade Bomb

Play

Von Miller: “Trying To Get Back As Fast As Possible” | Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills Linebacker Von Miller meets with the media Tuesday at the start of voluntary offseason workouts. Topics Include: going into his 13th season in the league, fatherhood, his recovery process, relationship with Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott, working with Sean McDermott as a defensive coach, his thoughts on the upcoming draft and mental preparation… 2023-04-18T19:39:51Z

While addressing the media on April 18, Bills superstar pass rusher Von Miller was not shy about discussing his relationship with Hopkins.

“I talk to Hop all the time,” Miller admitted to reporters, “it’s kind of like the same thing with OBJ [Odell Beckham Jr.], you just never know until you know [but] Hop said he wanted to be a Buffalo Bill and you just never know until you get DeAndre Hopkins’ signature on the contract.”

He added that while he’s not exactly sure of the contract and trade details, he would “love to see DeAndre Hopkins [in Buffalo]” — which is probably the worst-case scenario for the Jets if the Arizona Cardinals do indeed trade their star WR.

“I would love to have his skillset on our offense with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox and Gabe Davis,” Miller concluded. “How could we lose with those guys?”

With the Jets potentially acquiring Aaron Rodgers in 2023, a win-now division rival like the Bills could feel pressured to make a big move. The perfect counter might be Hopkins. After all, Buffalo is well aware that NYJ flaunts Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed Jr. at cornerback and another weapon could help tip the scales in a head-to-head matchup.

As for the Jets, it’s Super Bowl or bust with Rodgers and whether it’s the Bills or the Chiefs gaining Hopkins, neither outcome would help their chances of making good on a very small championship window with the future Hall of Famer under center.

Jets Not Expected to Pursue DeAndre Hopkins via Trade

Despite calls from fans, analysts, and even Jets players for Hopkins, it does not appear that the NYJ front office will pursue the big-name wideout via trade.

On a spot with “The Pat McAfee Show,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport relayed that he has “not heard [any rumors about] the Jets with DeAndre Hopkins.”

He then explained why a Hopkins to the Jets trade is unlikely to happen, voicing: “I don’t — the Jets have, I mean they signed two receivers in free agency [Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman], they might still draft one, they still have Corey Davis, obviously I think Garrett Wilson is going to be really, really good… I think they’re actually okay at receiver — I viewed Odell [Beckham Jr.] as more of like a cherry on the top of the [WR room]. So, I don’t think that they’re going to replace not getting Odell with something, I think he would have been like, almost extra.”

If Hopkins is traded away from the Cardinals in 2023, Rapoport informed that it will most likely happen either closer to the draft or during it.