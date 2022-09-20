Retired Jets QB Among Betting Favorites to Replace Cowboys Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are in a state of despair.

Their star quarterback, Dak Prescott, is out for the foreseeable future unless you take the medical advice of Dr. Jerry Jones seriously. While they surprisingly won their Week 2 home matchup versus the Cincinnati Bengals, no one is titillated by quarterback Cooper Rush.

That has raised some speculation around the league that the Cowboys could be looking to make a move. In the latest betting circles, a former New York Jets quarterback has now surged to the top of the pile of choices.

Ryan Fitzpatrick a Betting Favorite for Dallas Cowboys

According to BetOnline.ag, currently retired former Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is among the betting favorites to fill in at QB for Dallas.

A lot of the names on the list are very interesting, to say the least:

Garret Gilbert (4-to-1)

Ben DiNucci (5-to-1)

Nick Foles (11-to-2)

Gardner Minshew (6-to-1)

Ryan Fitzpatrick (13-to-2)

Phillip Rivers (50-to-1)

Ben Roethlisberger (50-to-1)

Andrew Luck (66-to-1)

Drew Brees (66-to-1)

Several of these quarterbacks on the bottom of this list, like Fitzpatrick, are retired and have given no indication that they’re coming back.

However, out of all the options, Fitzpatrick would be the least surprising retired guy to jump off of the couch. Well more specifically the television booth after taking a gig as a studio analyst for Amazon.

This has provided a unique opportunity for the seasoned veteran to keep his foot in the game and also be close by if he ever wants to scratch that itch of playing again.

Mike White Noise Quieted Down Significantly

Speaking of former backup quarterbacks, there was a ton of controversy heading into the Week 2 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns for the Jets.

Gang Green fans were clamoring for Mike White in Week 1, but the coaching staff didn’t make a change. Then head coach Robert Saleh left the door open in the buildup to the second game of the year but ultimately stood by Joe Flacco.

That decision paid off in a major way as the 37-year-old delivered a solid performance with sexy statistics.

That quieted the chatter for White to get a chance. Of course, that talk will rev back up this week as the Jets play against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

This is the same opponent at the same venue in which the Jets pulled off the massive upset in 2021. That win was delivered by “Hall of Fame” quarterback Mike White but everything fizzled after that.

Despite what happened last year, the Bengals will be playing a different backup quarterback this time around.

The Jets are at 1-1 having just won their first game in the month of September in four years. While on the other side of the fence, the Bengals are in complete desperation mode at 0-2.

Cincinnati was just in the Super Bowl and now they’re on the wrong side of history. According to StatMuse, a team hasn’t made the playoffs after starting 0-2 over the last three seasons.

The Bengals are 0-2. No team has made the playoffs after starting 0-2 in the last 3 seasons. The Super Bowl hangover is real. pic.twitter.com/yb0RcJ6N96 — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 18, 2022

The Bengals are currently a -4.5 point favorite on the road at MetLife Stadium against the Jets, according to the latest Vegas line.