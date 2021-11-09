Robert Saleh Hints at Jets’ Decision on Future Starting QB

The hottest topic with the New York Jets has been their polarizing quarterback situation.

Who the heck is going to be starting on Sunday versus the Buffalo Bills?

Well during Monday’s open availability with the media, head coach Robert Saleh strongly hinted at their game plan for the short term and the long term.

Who Will Start on Sunday?





In the second matchup versus the New England Patriots rookie quarterback, Zach Wilson injured his PCL and was ruled out for the next two to four weeks.

In his stead relative unknown backup, Mike White was forced into action and played exceptionally well.

With the former BYU stud returning to practice this week for the first time since his injury, the natural question arose, who will start on Sunday?

“If Zach Wilson is fully healthy he will play for sure,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh on his starting quarterback. “We are not in any hurry to rush him back at the same time because this is a two to four injury and he is entering Week 3 and there are still a couple of hurdles he has to pass.”

Here is the full exchange between @Connor_J_Hughes, #Jets HC Robert Saleh on if Zach Wilson will play this week vs the #Bills: ‘if he is fully heathy he’ll play’ + ‘we won’t rush him back’ + ‘there are a few hurdles he still has to pass’: #BUFvsNYJ #TakeFlight #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/9KCOqBY6eU — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 8, 2021

After hearing that comment, every single beat reporter came to the same conclusion, it sounds like White will once again get the starting nod.

Saleh says Wilson "for sure" will start when "fully healthy," but: "…we'll see how it looks, but we're not in any hurry to rush him back… If he's not fully healthy, it w/b irresponsible for us to throw him out there."

Looks like White. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 8, 2021

Since the window of recovery is two to four weeks and Wilson is in the middle of that it wouldn’t hurt to wait another week if it would help.

Reading between the lines, based off of what Robert Saleh just said, Zach Wilson will not be playing against the #Bills barring something unforeseen — as was expected. #jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 8, 2021

There’s no question that the Miami Dolphins at 2-7 would be a far easier opponent on paper than the division-leading Buffalo Bills at 5-3. If another week of rest and watching from the sideline will help out Wilson, why wouldn’t you do it?

This season was never about winning a championship, it was always about the long-term development and progression of their rookie quarterback.

What About Long Term?





Play



After initially playing coy after White’s spectacular performance versus the Cincinnati Bengals saying, “anything is possible“, Saleh clarified things saying when Wilson is healthy he is the quarterback for the Jets.

Duh!

He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and signed a four-year deal for $35 million. Of course, he is the long term answer for the Jets, although Saleh went out of his way during Monday’s press conference to give a tip of the cap to White for what he has done so far this season:

“I do want to take a moment and say White has taken advantage of his opportunity. One of the great things with this league is that you get guys who sometimes come out of nowhere and take this opportunity to show who they are. I have a great appreciation for what White has gone through. I know you guys in the media have a job to do with quarterback controversies, I get it, but it would be really cool for you guys to take a moment and appreciate what Mike has gone through. I just think it is really cool what he has done.”

It is an amazing story.

We have witnessed so many failures from quarterbacks getting their one shot with the Jets and it failing miserably. Most of us expected the same thing to happen with White and he had a historic moment in the sun.

Regardless of how long this journey goes, White has earned himself a serious pay upgrade. After this season he’ll become a restricted free agent and the Jets can choose to tender him (which regardless will pay him more money).

If another NFL team offers him a contract, he will get paid even more money and the Jets will have the choice to match it. If they do, he stays with the Jets and the story continues. If he leaves, the Jets will get a fifth-round pick as compensation for him walking out the door and signing with a different NFL ball club.

From the looks of it, White will have at least one more chapter in his book against a storied AFC East rival. The Bills are a 13 point favorite and have an 83.5 percent edge in the ESPN Football Power Index.

