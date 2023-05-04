Jets’ Sauce Gardner Trades Messages With Jessica Alba After Hilarious Admission

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is trending once again after a back-and-forth with actress Jessica Alba (Honey, Fantastic Four) on Twitter — and it all stems from the rising star’s Madison Square Garden appearance with Aaron Rodgers.

The social media discussion began after Gardner told a hilarious story during his May 3 press conference. “He was just picking on me a little bit for being young,” the CB told reporters while talking about his night out with Rodgers. “Like, we was getting seated and he was like — ‘Oh, we’re about to sit by Jessica Alba’ — and I’m just like, I don’t know who that is. And [Rodgers] just looked at me, he looked at me like I’m crazy.”

The admission from Gardner led to a tweet from the NFL’s official account, tagging all three celebrities involved. Alba then responded herself, and that’s when the meet and greet was publicized.

Aaron Rodgers Chimes in After Jessica Alba Tweets at Jets’ Sauce Gardner

Here was the viral exchange on Twitter, which eventually involved Rodgers too.

“Lol -I totally see how this kid Sauce got his name, he said to my girl @ElizabethMxo ‘How can I get caught up when I’m the catch’ 😂 . But in all honesty he was actually very polite with his elder @AaronRodgers12 and everyone else in the room. It was nice meeting you @iamSauceGardner ~Honey and Storm,” Alba first replied after the NFL’s tweet.

Damnn it’s been 2 days and you still remember what I said word for word.. I just might be HIM🤣 Nah, but I had a good time with you, @ElizabethMxo, and my chaperone loll @AaronRodgers12 https://t.co/sTlsXOM9Qe — D’ROY GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) May 4, 2023

Gardner wrote back: “Damnn it’s been 2 days and you still remember what I said word for word.. I just might be HIM🤣 Nah, but I had a good time with you, @ElizabethMxo , and my chaperone loll @AaronRodgers12.”

After Rodgers caught wind of this conversation, he chimed in himself, with a sarcastic disbelief about how he was being labeled. “Chaperone??? Elder??? 🤣🤣🤣 you are funny @iamSauceGardner , glad to be helping you meet new people 💪🏼 #,” the QB said.

Gardner did clarify to fans separately that he has seen Alba in movies prior to meeting her at the New York Knicks playoff game. “To be clear, I’ve seen Jessica Alba in movies before, but I never looked on google to see what her real name is😂,” he explained. Later, he added that “I don’t watch movies and look up people actual names. I know her as ‘Honey’ & ‘Storm,'” which lines up with Alba’s initial reaction.

As Gardner’s star grows, it’s clear that New York is the perfect city for such a unique personality and talent. As for Rodgers, he’s been in the Big Apple for a little over the week and so far, NYC appears to suit him better than anyone imagined.

Jets’ Sauce Gardner Reveals How Aaron Rodgers Intends to Help Him Grow as a Cornerback

During the press conference, there was an interesting note from Gardner on going up against Rodgers this spring and summer.

“I’m looking forward to it,” the first rounder voiced. “I always just said like, I knew he was going to [make] me better, and… I was just telling him this yesterday — I was just thinking of him making those tough throws that it’s going to be hard to intercept and break up — but like, [Rodgers] was just telling me yesterday that he going to be able to help me out [in other ways]. [He’s going to] tell me how teams going to try to attack me, tell me the things that I could work on as a cornerback — he was telling me he’s got the secret jams that he could just give me. That’s not what I was thinking of when he I said he was going to make me better but just hearing that from him made me respect him more.”

Gardner added that “he’s looking forward to being able to just sit down and watch some film [with Rodgers]” so the offense and defense can discuss what they were trying to accomplish and bounce ideas off one another.