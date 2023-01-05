Sauce Gardner Will Honor Damar Hamlin With Hand-Delivered Jersey

The New York Jets will face off against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 8 for the 2022 regular-season finale.

Ahead of that game, Gang Green rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner will honor Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin with a special custom jersey.

Like all of us in the normal world, we struggle with items being shipped and delivered on time. Gardner took to Twitter to call for help when he realized the jersey he bought off the Fanatics website wouldn’t get here by the game on Sunday.

“Any way somebody can hook me up with a Hamlin jersey to wear for pregame this week? My Fanatics jersey won’t be here in time.”

With the reach of his nearly 125,000 Twitter followers Sauce was able to quickly find a solution to his problem.

One of the founders of the brand, Michael Rubin, Tweeted back at Sauce saying, “we got you!”

Sauce responded, “My man! You can send it to the Jets facility! I appreciate that!”

Rubin told the talented defensive back to not worry and that “we’ll get someone to get it to you tomorrow!”

Sauce Going Above and Beyond for His Division Rival

Hamlin collapsed during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

He remains in critical condition and is expected to remain under intensive care as the medical team continues to monitor and treat him, per the Bills’ official Twitter account.

On top of Sauce honoring Hamlin ahead of the regular season finale versus the Dolphins, he also made a financial contribution to his charity.

A few years ago Hamlin set up a Go Fund Me for a local toy drive in his community and its modest fundraising goal at the time was just $2,500 dollars.

This week in support of Hamlin and his recovery over 200,000 people have dug into their own pockets to donate money. The current total is north of $7 million and Gardner made a charitable donation of over $5,000 dollars.

While on the football field, Hamlin and Gardner may be bitter rivals in the AFC East, both of these individuals are part of the larger brotherhood of NFL professionals that support and respect one another.

Sauce Lands Another Signed Jersey in 2023

That wasn’t the only jersey Sauce is getting his hands on this week.

The talented rookie revealed on Twitter that he had a “legendary night” in New York City on Wednesday, January 4. Along with the caption were a pair of photos of Sauce hanging out with two sports icons.

The first photo featured Sauce and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Durant was holding up an autographed Sauce Gardner Jets jersey and Sauce was holding up an autographed Durant Nets jersey.

In the second photo, Sauce was posing with one of the stars of this year’s World Cup, Kylian Mbappe.

Sauce is at the end of his rookie season with the Jets having already secured a Pro Bowl nomination and tons of fanfare.

According to the latest odds in Vegas, Sauce is the betting favorite to win the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and there have been whispers he will also be voted an All-Pro in his first campaign.