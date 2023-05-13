Agent of Jets CB Sauce Gardner in Hot Water for Potential ‘Bribery’

The marketing agent for New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner could be in some trouble.

David Canter, an agent, and president of football at GSE Worldwide, has been accused of “trying to entice teams to select players he represents during the NFL draft last month”, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Specifically, Canter has been accused of contacting multiple teams during the NFL draft “offering the use of vacation properties belonging to him and his wife if the team drafted one of his clients,” per Pryor.

The sources that spoke to ESPN described the agent’s actions as a “form of bribery.”

Some More Details on This Potential Situation

Adam Kenner, the attorney for agent David Canter, released a statement to ESPN on behalf of his client:

“We are aware that the NFLPA is looking into communications between my client and various management personnel of certain NFL teams. Mr. Canter did not engage in any wrongdoing and he is fully cooperating with the NFLPA. We expect the situation to be resolved shortly.”

According to the NFLPA bylaws, attempting to “incentivize a team to draft a player isn’t explicitly prohibited.”

However, there are a series of other potential violations the NFLPA will explore regarding Canter’s accused actions.

In particular, there is an article in the Regulations for Contract Advisors that says, “engaging in unlawful conduct and/or conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, misrepresentation, or other activity which reflects adversely on his/her fitness as a Contract Advisor or jeopardized his/her effective representation of NFL players,” per ESPN.

The punishment of this investigation could include fines, a suspension, or revocation of his agent’s certification, per Pryor.

Canter is a marketing agent for Sauce Gardner and a regular agent to Jets offensive lineman Adam Pankey and defensive lineman Bradlee Anae.

Looking Ahead to 2023 for Jets CB Sauce Gardner

Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated described Sauce’s rookie season as “one of the best debuts for a cornerback in NFL history.”

He was voted to the Pro Bowl, earned a first-team All-Pro nomination, and led the NFL in pass deflections (20).

However Sauce isn’t complacent with his place in the game, he has set the bar even higher heading into his second season.

Sauce wants a league MVP award and a Super Bowl ring he expressed in an interview with Orr.

The Jets have only ever been to one world championship in team history and that was back in 1968-69.

However, a cornerback has never won the NFL MVP award since the award’s inception in 1957.

One way he can improve is by learning from one of the best the NFL has ever seen. No, I’m not talking about a great cornerback, I’m talking about a great quarterback.

Despite Aaron Rodgers playing some defense in practice for the Jets, he will be lining up under center in 2023.

Rodgers may play the quarterback position but he is intimately familiar with how cornerbacks operate and go about their business. He vowed to help Sauce reach another level next season.

“He was telling me he’s going to be able to help me out, tell me how teams are going to attack me, tell me the things I can work on as a cornerback,” Gardner said to the media on May 3rd via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “He was telling me he’s got the secret gems that he can just give me. That’s not what I was thinking, though, when I said he was going to make me better. Just hearing that from him made me respect him even more. Yeah, man, he’s a great guy. I wasn’t expecting that, but I’m looking forward to being able to just sit down and watch film and tell him what we’re trying to do and he can tell us what they’re trying to do on offense.”