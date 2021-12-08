Ex-Jets Star Suffers Season-Ending Injury, Closes Book on Historic Trade

When the New York Jets traded 2017 first-round draft pick, Jamal Adams, to the Seattle Seahawks, there was always a two-year window to consider.

At the time, Adams had two years left on his rookie deal and was demanding more money, so the conundrum was whether or not the Jets should extend the promising safety or flip him at peak value. Joe Douglas chose to do the latter, on the cusp of a significant rebuild.

Seattle also committed to a two-year window of no first-round draft picks. The original idea was that the Seahawks had to win a Super Bowl in 2020 or 2021, or extend Adams themselves to justify the colossal return.

The franchise has failed his first two seasons in Seattle but they were able to retain Adams after dishing out a four-year, $70 million extension.

Needless to say, the Seahawks hitched their wagon to the safety and after recent news on December 8, that might be concerning.

Adams Suffers Torn Labrum

At 7:11 a.m. on December 8, NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted: “Seahawks Pro Bowl S Jamal Adams tore his labrum and suffered additional significant shoulder damage in Sunday’s win, sources say. He’s having season-ending surgery to repair it all. Same shoulder as last year, with surgery a necessity. Adams will make a full recovery for 2022.”

The trade for Jamal Adams has been an abject disaster for Seattle. https://t.co/9SjQ2E1dYH — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 8, 2021

NFL reporter Albert Breer retweeted the news, referring to the blockbuster deal as an “abject disaster for Seattle.”

Not only have the Seahawks accomplished nothing with Adams, but the second of the two first-round picks they yielded to Gang Green is also currently a top-10 selection in 2022. The first turned into starting left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Managing editor of Pro Football Talk, Michael David Smith, noted: “The draft picks the Seahawks spent to trade for Jamal Adams, combined with the salary cap space they’re using up in the new contract they gave him, make acquiring him one of the worst transactions by any team in NFL history.”

The draft picks the Seahawks spent to trade for Jamal Adams, combined with the salary cap space they're using up in the new contract they gave him, make acquiring him one of the worst transactions by any team in NFL history. https://t.co/kcJC42tMAQ — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 8, 2021

Now sidelined for the rest of 2021, the Seahawks are stuck looking at an overpaid hard-hitter with a history of shoulder injuries, not to mention plenty of roster holes around him.

Considering franchise quarterback Russell Wilson might want out of the organization again this offseason, Seattle already has a mess of problems to overcome the next couple of seasons. Based on available resources and trajectory, one could actually argue that New York is closer to building a winner.

‘One of the Best Trades in NFL History’

Douglas has a reputation for dominating other general managers in trades but none have turned out better than the Adams deal.

On November 29, ESPN radio host Jake Asman dubbed the Adams fleecing “one of the best trades in NFL history.”

The #Jets and #Seahawks have the same number of wins through 12 weeks of the NFL Season. The Jets own Seattle’s first round pick this year which is in the top 5 currently. Joe Douglas made one of the best trades in NFL history when he fleeced Seattle in the Jamal Adams deal. pic.twitter.com/Jzhx23i0X1 — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) November 30, 2021

At the time, Seattle’s record had dropped below the Jets via tiebreak but after a win in Week 13, the Seahawks have jumped back ahead. Even so, Douglas currently still has his hands on the number four and five overall picks in the draft.

In 2 years w/ the #Seahawks Jamal Adams will miss 9 games due to injury + he signed a 4-year $70M contract extension that paid him $21M guaranteed at signing. The #Jets own Seattle's 2022 1st rounder which currently sits at No. 5 overall, per @tankathon. https://t.co/3GuzfQyBhM — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 8, 2021

You never want to see a player get injured, but it is a cruel part of the game. Adams will have missed nine games in two years once 2021 is over.

Who knows where this trade will end up ranking in NFL history for Douglas and the Jets. Right now, the franchise is just happy to close the book on this topic knowing that they came away with a massive win.

