Jets Load up on O-Line, Cut Fan-Favorite Pass Rusher

Reeling off the news of, potentially, another long-term injury to former first-round offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, the New York Jets have been stocking up on offensive linemen.

Here is the latest on #Jets tackle Mekhi Becton. As first reported by @SNYtv, Becton suffered a patella/knee cap injury & the #NYJ fear his season is over. What happened? Where do the Jets go from here? Discussed that on GSN with @CWilliamson44 pic.twitter.com/5Mi5OSVIK7 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 9, 2022

Keep in mind that the franchise also lost backup OT Conor McDermott for “one to two weeks” during the August 6th Green & White Scrimmage, and left tackle George Fant has been limited all summer as he recovers from his offseason knee surgery. To sum up the past 12 hours, things have gone from nervy to full-on panic mode in Jets land and the recent additions reflect that.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Chris Glaser Joins Benenoch

Last night, it was reported that Gang Green had signed versatile veteran Caleb Benenoch. This morning, the organization confirmed that acquisition while also revealing that rookie guard Chris Glaser would be joining him.

We've signed OL Caleb Benenoch and OL Chris Glaser. We've released OL Parker Ferguson and DE Hamilcar Rashed. 📰 https://t.co/d3LaZaAIRD pic.twitter.com/Xfb1wU5PlJ — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 9, 2022

“Glaser (6-4, 306) signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2022,” team reporter Ethan Greenberg informed. “He was an honorable mention on Pro Football Network’s All-America team last season after starting 12 games at guard for the Cavaliers. He had 44 starts in college and helped UVA finish third in the country [in] total offense (518.8 yards per game) and second in passing (392.6 yds/g). He played both right and left guard for the Wahoos.”

Charles Goldman of The Chiefs Wire described Glaser: “A three-star recruit out of Solon High School in Solon, Ohio, Glaser had offers from nearly a dozen different schools including Cincinnati, Toledo, Iowa State and Syracuse… By the 2019 college football season, he was UVA’s starter at the right guard position. His best year undoubtedly came in 2021 as a super senior, when he helped Virginia set single-season school records in total offense and passing offense.”

Greenberg also provided more information on Benenoch: “Benenoch (6-5, 305) spent last season with the [New Orleans] Saints and started one game. He was originally drafted by the [Tampa Bay] Buccaneers in the fifth round in 2016 out of UCLA and spent three full seasons in Tampa Bay before he was released in September 2019. He appeared in 35 games (22 starts) with the Bucs. Benenoch was a part of four teams in ’19 – the [New England] Patriots, [Carolina] Panthers, [Dallas] Cowboys and [Detroit] Lions and rejoined the Pats in 2020. He’s taken 1,385 career snaps.”

Both of these moves should be considered depth additions, not Becton replacements, to be clear. That signing could still be on the way in the form of veteran Duane Brown.

Douglas on Duane Brown: "Duane came in Saturday. Looks great. In phenomenal shape. Wheels are in motion and we'll see how things work out." — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) August 9, 2022

General manager Joe Douglas told WFAN’s “Boomer & Gio” that the “wheels are in motion” on a Brown signing on August 9. Depending on Becton’s long-term prognosis, the Jets may continue to bring in new offensive linemen in the coming weeks.

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

2 Former UDFAs Become Early Casualties

With two players entering the scene, two players must of course exit it. The Jets announced those two casualties would be 2021 undrafted prospects Parker Ferguson and Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

The depth offensive lineman, Ferguson, did not play last season and spent the majority of his rookie year on the injured reserve. He had college experience at both tackle and guard during his time with Air Force.

Rashed is the bigger name here. The pass rusher became a bit of a fan favorite during the preseason period last summer. He did not have the same impact this year.

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt recently listed Rashed as a longshot to make the roster, noting that he has not “stood out” at training camp. The Oregon product was also dealt an unfortunate hand after the Jets brought in several edge rushers this offseason.

Rashed did play 16 defensive snaps as a rookie in Week 10, logging one tackle and one catch allowed. He had impressed against the New York Giants in August of 2021, with 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hits.

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!