Jets Sign Promising 25-Year Old With Coaching Ties, Address Secondary

After striking out on safety Marcus Williams, the New York Jets have finally addressed the defense — and more specifically, the secondary — in NFL free agency.

A few short hours after Williams decided to choose the Baltimore Ravens over the Jets, Joe Douglas acted on former Seattle Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed Jr. — first reported on by Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

The #Jets have signed cornerback DJ Reed, sources tell @TheAthletic — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 15, 2022

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Terms of Contract

Five minutes after Hughes dropped the breaking news, NFL insider Tom Pelissero announced the terms of the deal.

The #Jets are signing former #Seahawks CB D.J. Reed to a three-year, $33 million deal with upside, per his agent @ajv. 💰 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022

“The #Jets are signing former #Seahawks CB D.J. Reed to a three-year, $33 million deal with upside,” he tweeted. That comes out to an average salary of $11 million per year, which is definitely starter money.

New York Daily News beat reporter DJ Bien-Aime connected Gang Green to Reed just before the start of free agency, writing: “Reed isn’t a buzzy name nationally yet. But the Jets are interested and will have competition, sources told the Daily News.”

Jets were determined to get a starting corner out of free agency. Seattle wanted Reed back but his market grew. https://t.co/SAR0nKaYAi — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2022

According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Seattle wanted to re-sign Reed, but his “market grew” out of their price range. ESPN’s Rich Cimini added that the Jets were also interested in Darious Williams of the Los Angeles Rams and Donte Jackson of the Carolina Panthers, before deciding on the Seahawks rising star.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE ON THIS DEVELOPING STORY.