Veteran Star Surprisingly Ruled out, Keys of Offense Handed to Jets Youngsters

The New York Jets have dealt with a ton of injuries this year, despite being only three weeks into the NFL regular season.

Late in game week, they got another dash of surprising injury news that came out of left field.

Late on Friday afternoon, the Jets announced their final injury report heading into Week 3 vs the Denver Broncos.

There was one glaring surprise and that was veteran running back Tevin Coleman being ruled out. Despite him practicing earlier in the day he was ruled out for this contest due to a “non-COVID illness.”

Coleman has the sickle cell trait which is a blood disorder that can often be exacerbated by the high altitude. With the Jets set to travel to Denver to play the Broncos, the veteran running back would’ve been susceptible to several potential health hazards.

For example, former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark who also has the sickle cell trait had a serious episode back in 2007. That resulted in him becoming extremely ill and he ended up losing both his spleen and gall bladder after playing in Denver, per ESPN.

Of course, health and safety should be the No. 1 priority and it is for the veteran tailback.

In the NFL things happen. It could be injuries, suspensions, or a sickle cell issue, regardless of what the situation is, when one man goes down, another one steps up in his place.

Michael Carter and Ty Johnson are electric #Jets pic.twitter.com/hdGZSP5DhY — NYJ MIKE (@NyjMike) September 20, 2021

In this particular case, the rushing attack for the Jets will become a legitimate 1-2 punch between the two youngsters on the roster.

Michael Carter and Ty Johnson will carry most of the rock for this Gang Green offense which should look to run the ball early and often vs this tough Broncos defense.

The former North Carolina stud ran for 59 yards on 11 carries for 5.9 yards per clip. While TJ also contributed 50 yards on the ground via 12 carries for 4.2 yards per clip.

It’s time for a new era on 1 Jets Drive and fans would much rather see the young backs develop throughout this 2021 campaign as opposed to an older veteran that is on his last legs.

This will be a golden opportunity for these young pups to prove that they’re worthy of this kind of workload. If they’re able to have a good showing, perhaps that’ll keep Coleman on the bench for good.

Jamison Crowder was set to return in Week 1 and a positive COVID test changed those plans. Then we thought Week 2 was the return date then Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the veteran reaggravated a groin injury.

Now it appears he’ll be out for a third straight week as the team listed him as doubtful ahead of Week 3.

Although it isn’t all bad news for the green and white.

Speaking of groins (never thought I’d make that transition in an article but here we are), Zach Wilson was dealing with a minor groin injury coming off of the New England Patriots game. He was listed as a full participant throughout the week and he should be full go.

Rookie linebacker Jamien Sherwood was injured early during the season opener vs the Carolina Panthers. He was forced to miss most of that game and the following game vs New England. The former Auburn product has been a full participant the last two days of practice and is set to make his return from an ankle injury.

One last one is up in the air and that’s John Franklin-Myers. The talented defensive stud has been the best Jets’ DL so far this season.

Throughout the week he has been battling a calf injury. He didn’t practice on Wednesday, was a limited participant on Thursday, and was a full participant on Friday. So things seem to be heading in the right direction but he is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s game.

