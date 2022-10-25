Insider Floats Reunion Idea With Recently Released Ex-Jets Veteran

The New York Jets have had to hit the reset button on their running back room mid-season.

After Breece Hall suffered a devastating torn ACL during the Denver Broncos win in Week 7, the team was forced to pick up the pieces.

Gang Green traded for James Robinson, activated Zonovan ‘Bam’ Knight, and still had two leftovers on the 53-man roster in Michael Carter and Ty Johnson.

The Return of Tevin Coleman to the Jets?

With four bodies now on the 53-man roster for the Jets, they are stocked at the running back position.

However, Hall is another great example of why you can never have enough depth.

On Tuesday, October 25 the San Francisco 49ers announced that they had released veteran running back Tevin Coleman.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic quoted tweeted that report and added that it “wouldn’t be the worst idea to bring Coleman back on the practice squad for the Jets.”

The 29-year-old spent the entire 2021 season on the Jets and was with the team through the final roster cuts this offseason.

With him back available on the open market, it would be a low-risk versus high-reward maneuver to bring him back on the practice squad. If any other injuries hit the Jets’ running back room, he could be an easy elevation to hold the fort down.

In limited action with the 49ers this season, Coleman has scored a pair of touchdowns and showed some prowess in the receiving game.

What Are Fair Expectations in the Breece Hall-Less Jets Era?

There is no way to sugarcoat this, Hall being out for the season is a devastating blow for the green and white.

The former second-round pick was on the fast track to the Offensive Rookie of the Year crown. If he would have achieved that feat he would’ve become the first Jets offensive rookie to ever do it.

Hall was explosive, violent, and his success had a positive ripple effect on the rest of the team.

Now the Jets must figure out life without him and it won’t be easy. Gang Green won’t completely change their offensive identity which is built around running the football.

It is a strategy that has worked with the Jets owning a 5-2 record through the first seven weeks of the season.

Robinson and Carter should split the majority of the carries moving forward with some TJ sprinkled in. If an injury occurs Bam is on the outside looking in ready to contribute.

As talented as James Robinson is, he isn’t Hall. However what he can provide is a solid thumper in the run game, a good character in the locker room, and a nice complement to what MC1 brings to the table.

In addition, there will be more asked of second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

You’d like to see him get his legs moving and take the green grass that is often in front of him when he escapes the pocket. However, there has to be a level of caution displayed considering his recent injury history with his knee.