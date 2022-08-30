Jets 29-Year-Old Veteran Gets Released: ‘A Surprise Cut Here’

The surprise roster cuts by the New York Jets continued on Tuesday, August 30.

NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN shared the news on social media that Gang Green is releasing veteran running back Tevin Coleman.

Jets are releasing RB Tevin Coleman, per sources. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 30, 2022

An Interesting Move

This one raised a lot of eyebrows on social media including that of Connor Rogers:

“A surprise cut here, staff loves him and was a solid third running back role last year.”

A surprise cut here, staff loves him and was solid in 3rd RB role last year Bam Knight had a really good summer – he’s got a shot here unless they like an external option from the last 24 hours https://t.co/TjrxhMlJWh — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) August 30, 2022

The 29-year-old has followed Kyle Shanahan or a branch on his coaching tree at every stop of his career from the Atlanta Falcons to the San Francisco 49ers to the Jets most recently.

That is where he had a relationship with head coach Robert Saleh, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, and offensive line coach John Benton.

A system guy that the coaching staff seemingly loved. Not only was he a locker room guy but he also showed some surprising pop last year when given opportunities.

The 4.2 yards per clip was his highest since 2018 and he even contributed on special teams as a return ace.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.

