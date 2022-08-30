Jets 29-Year-Old Veteran Gets Released: ‘A Surprise Cut Here’

The surprise roster cuts by the New York Jets continued on Tuesday, August 30.
NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN shared the news on social media that Gang Green is releasing veteran running back Tevin Coleman.
An Interesting Move
This one raised a lot of eyebrows on social media including that of Connor Rogers:
“A surprise cut here, staff loves him and was a solid third running back role last year.”
The 29-year-old has followed Kyle Shanahan or a branch on his coaching tree at every stop of his career from the Atlanta Falcons to the San Francisco 49ers to the Jets most recently.
That is where he had a relationship with head coach Robert Saleh, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, and offensive line coach John Benton.
A system guy that the coaching staff seemingly loved. Not only was he a locker room guy but he also showed some surprising pop last year when given opportunities.
The 4.2 yards per clip was his highest since 2018 and he even contributed on special teams as a return ace.
This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.
