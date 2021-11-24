Jets Should Kick Tires on Pro Bowl Stud to Fill RB Void

The New York Jets have gotten by this year with scraps at the running back position.

This offseason they signed a veteran on the cheap in Tevin Coleman who was a good system fit. They already had Ty Johnson as a leftover from the previous regime. Then they added Michael Carter on day three of the 2021 NFL draft.

Despite all of their humble beginnings, they have gotten some nice production out of the position.

Although after a key injury to their backfield, they’re desperate for answers, and fortunately a stud just became available.

Timing Is Always Key





Play



On Tuesday, November 23 the Houston Texans waived running back Phillip Lindsay. He will be subject to waivers and a team will have until Wednesday at 4 pm ET to claim him.

If no one claims him, Lindsay will become an unrestricted free agent.

Houston has had an overloaded backfield since the offseason with guys like Mark Ingram, David Johnson, Rex Burkhead, and most recently added Royce Freeman.

Lindsay is still only 27 years old and has plenty of gas left in the tank.

He entered the league back in 2018 as an undrafted player out of Colorado. He ended up joining the Denver Broncos and was insanely productive logging back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

Over four seasons he has 2,680 rushing yards, 20 total touchdowns, and averages over 4.6 yards per clip.

He has proven he can be a workhorse or a rotational piece and that would be a seamless fit in the Jets rushing attack.

At a minimum, he could fill the short-term void on the roster for the next handful of weeks and if he impresses during that stint he could be a valuable piece for the future.

How often can you acquire a former Pro Bowl back on the cheap? Plus the Jets play the Texans this week so this could prove to be a classic brain drain scenario where they can get a bunch of information out of him.

Jets Lose a Key Piece





Play



The reason the Jets would even consider adding a back is that they lost a key cog in Carter on Sunday versus the Miami Dolphins.

Gang Green head coach Robert Saleh said the rookie out of North Carolina “will miss a couple of weeks” with a low-grade mild high ankle sprain.

Coach Saleh says RB Michael Carter will miss a couple weeks with a mild high ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/vO4JwbXQ1X — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 22, 2021

He also made a strange comment later in the presser when he said “they hope we’ll get him back this season” which raised some eyebrows. Saleh later clarified that point simply saying they won’t put the youngster back out there until he is 100 percent ready.

Carter has proven to be one of the greatest steals of the 2021 NFL draft and has a promising future with the green and white:

738 yards from scrimmage

Four total touchdowns

32 receptions for 9.6 yards per clip

MC1 is the total package and when healthy he can be the lead dog. Although in the NFL you always need multiple guys because injuries at the position are common.

