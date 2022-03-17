2 Ex-Jets Cuts Sign New Deals, 1 Returns to Bitter AFC East Rival

Lost in the NFL free agency frenzy were some of the smaller transactions and former New York Jets players have been circulating around the league as well.

Two, in particular, were awarded new deals on March 16 and both signed with AFC playoff contenders. They were former running back and returner Trenton Cannon, and former Lamarcus Joyner fill-in Sheldrick Redwine (safety).

The latter even stuck with a bitter AFC east rival.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Cannon Lands in Tennessee

The speedy ball carrier and special teams extraordinaire has bounced around a bunch since leaving the Jets in 2020. After a year in Carolina, Cannon spent 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.

In the end, he hit the open market once again despite being named as a Pro Bowl alternate on special teams last season. Per PFF NFL reporter Doug Kyed, Cannon’s latest NFL stop will take him to Tennessee.

The #Titans are signing RB Trenton Cannon, per source. Cannon was a Pro Bowl alternate as a special teamer in 2021. He can also serve as a third-down back. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 16, 2022

“The Titans are signing RB Trenton Cannon,” Kyed reported. “He can also serve as a third-down back.”

As a runner, the Virginia State product did receive some burn his rookie year with 38 rushes for 113 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 17 passes for 144 yards and was always more of a threat through the air.

Overall though, the 2018 sixth-round pick just didn’t show enough on the ground with 3.0 yards per carry. With other special teamers coming in and out of New York under coordinator Brant Boyer, Cannon quickly became expendable and ended up as yet another failed Mike Maccagnan selection.

Fun fact for you: Nathan Shepherd just became the first-ever Maccagnan pick to sign a second contract with the Jets after Joe Douglas re-upped the defensive tackle on March 16. A truly rare sight indeed.

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Redwine Survives the Coaching Change in Miami

The second ex-NYJ deal went to Redwine, a safety that spent a brief period in New York last year. You might remember the former Cleveland Browns fourth-rounder as the DB who got burnt by Robby Anderson in Week 1.

Never want to see Sheldrick Redwine playing meaningful snaps for the Jets again pic.twitter.com/W8QbvO10YR — Kyle Fahey (@KyleFaheyNFL) September 16, 2021

Redwine was called on to sub in for Joyner after what ended up being a season-ending injury, and his awareness was not up to snuff. Gang Green ended up losing that outing by five points and the deep bomb to Anderson definitely didn’t help.

After the Jets cut ties, the safety signed with the Miami Dolphins and acted as a special teams reserve for the rest of the campaign. The Fins hired a new head coach in 2022 but it appears GM Chris Grier will give Redwine another shot either way.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the “Dolphins are signing back restricted free-agent safety Sheldrick Redwine on a one-year deal.”

Dolphins are signing back restricted free-agent safety Sheldrick Redwine on a one-year deal, per @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

If the failed defensive back out of Miami makes the roster, he could get the opportunity to face his old franchise next year. As always, the Jets and Dolphins will be slated for a home and road matchup in 2022, but the exact schedule is still unknown at this time.

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!