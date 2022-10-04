Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Gets Brutally Honest on Failed Jets Trade

This week marks a lot of firsts for the New York Jets.

Gang Green will square off against their first divisional opponent of the season in Week 5 when they face the Miami Dolphins. Additionally, it’ll be their first matchup with talented playmaker Tyreek Hill since he joined Miami.

This offseason it was widely publicized that Hill was suddenly going to be traded from the Kansas City Chiefs. The two finalists that were set to land the dynamic playmaker were the Dolphins and the Jets.

Ultimately the decision was up to Hill on where he wanted to go and he chose Miami. However, he revealed this week ahead of their first matchup what was the deciding factor.

Hard to Blame Tyreek Hill for Choosing Dolphins Over the Jets

Naturally, Hill was asked about the possibility of going to the Jets this offseason since he is facing them for the first time in a Dolphins uniform:

“You know what it was very close to happening man but it was just those state taxes man. I realized that I had to make a grown-up decision and you know here I am in Miami. Great weather, great people, beautiful people I feel like, so here I am.”

It is hard to blame Hill for that decision.

Part of his trade agreement that sent him from the Chiefs to the Dolphins or the Jets for that matter included a juicy new contract extension.

It was a four-year deal for $120 million and featured $72 million in total guarantees. While that is a ton of moolah and made him the highest-paid wide receiver in football, the Jets were willing to match that.

What they weren’t willing to do is make up the difference in state tax money which would have cost the Jets a lot more.

