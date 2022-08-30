Jets Could Temporarily Cut 11-Year NFL Pro, Says Insider

The New York Jets might employ some roster gymnastics to get the best 53 guys on the team.

With rosters being cut down across the NFL, sometimes it helps to be creative. Gang Green could plan on doing that this week.

Could Be Heading Back

In Zack Rosenblatt’s 53-man roster projection for The Athletic, he suggested the green and white could pull off a veteran move ahead of cuts.

The Jets have unbelievable depth on the defensive line and inevitably will have to move on from some talented players.

However, if a player really enjoys playing for the Jets, they can use it to their advantage.

For instance, Rosenblatt recently explained how they could do that with 11-year NFL veteran Vinny Curry:

“Perhaps the Jets will keep Curry and then stick him on injured reserve — he has a hamstring injury and is guaranteed $800,000 this season. It seems more likely that they cut him (perhaps with an injury settlement) and then bring him back once the dust settles.”

Curry has been banged up through camp, but the team really likes him and the player loves being on the Jets. Instead of either deciding to straight up keep him or dump him and move on, a temporary fix could be the solution.

The reason for this move is so the Jets could prevent one of their younger players from being exposed to waivers. At that point, any NFL team could swoop in and steal their promising player and add an insert guy to their roster. As a vested veteran, Curry doesn’t have to go through the waiver wire process.

So in theory the Jets could get the best of both worlds. They can keep whatever young player they want to protect and get the veteran they want as well.

Pass Rushers Galore

The Jets have what the kids call a first-world problem on defense.

On paper, always dangerous phrasing to use, the green and white have one of the deepest defensive line rotations in football.

Of course, they’ll need to deliver on the football field to earn the respect around the league however it should be a special year in the trenches.

Curry is a great story and was supposed to be a key contributor last season, however extenuating circumstances didn’t make that possible. This offseason his contract expired and Gang Green decided to bring him back into the fold.

Curry just turned 34 years of age this offseason and it makes a ton of sense that he would want to stay in the same place at this stage of his career.

Don’t make any mistake about it, the longtime NFL veteran isn’t a double-digit sack pass rusher, he never has been, however, he can be a part of the solution.

