Von Miller Sends Eyebrow Raising Message to Jets After Bills Upset

When the New York Jets hired Robert Saleh one of his goals was to change the culture and perception of this organization.

Instead of the same old Jets, he wanted to earn respect around the league. After beating the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills on Sunday the Jets certainly accomplished that.

However, the strongest words came after the game from one of the Bills’ best players.

Von Miller Delivers a Powerful Message to the Jets

Bills pass rusher Von Miller went out of his way after the game to shower the Jets defense with praise and delivered a tip of the cap to general manager Joe Douglas:

“Not to take anything away from the Jets, I know it has been a long time since they’ve had success like that, and hats off to those guys. Taking a step back as a player on the Buffalo Bills, the Jets did a great job today, and they’ve built up a great team.

Sauce Gardner went crazy tonight, of course Quinnen Williams, and that defensive line did a great job of rushing the quarterback. I’m always watching defensive linemen and they brought the pressure tonight.

CJ Mosley had some big-time hits and then again (starts laughing) Sauce Gardner. He went crazy tonight. Hats off to their defense they made way more plays than us tonight.”

This type of compliment would be welcomed by anyone at any time. However when you consider this came from the opponent you just beat and a future Pro Football Hall of Famer at that?

The perception of the Jets is slowly changing around the league after every win this team piles up this season.

Gang Green now sits atop the AFC conference with six wins and they’re joined by the Bills, Miami Dolphins, and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jets are 2-1 in the AFC East and their only loss is a game many believed they let slip away against the New England Patriots.

Speaking of the Pats, after this bye week the Jets will get their chance at redemption but this time in Foxboro.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.