Jets Speed Demon Could See Action in Week 14, Ex-UDFA Signs With WFT

The New York Jets made a plethora of roster moves on December 7, most of which we already discussed, but there was one decision that flew under the radar.

Two players from the Green & White practice squad were protected in Week 14, tight end Daniel Brown and wide receiver Vyncint Smith. Both are known for their ability on special teams but Smith provides unique traits that could be utilized elsewhere.

Corey Davis Injury Provides Opportunities at WR

You’re probably aware by now that Corey Davis was officially placed on the injured reserve after undergoing core muscle surgery. His 2021 season is over.

While that’s obviously bad news for the Jets, it does create an opportunity for others. The first name on that list is probably Denzel Mims or Keelan Cole, but that could extend to Smith as well.

The speed demon wide receiver has been with the franchise since 2019. He appeared in 13 games that season, catching 17 passes off 31 targets for 225 yards. The former Houston Texans UDFA tailed off after that and failed to make the active roster in 2021.

While Smith’s greatest asset is no doubt his burner speed (4.38-second 40-yard dash), his worst one is probably his hands. Drops have plagued the Jets all season and the deep threat does not help in that regard.

Looking for advantages deep within the #Jets roster – a lot of people are excited about Braxton Berrios but maybe Vyncint Smith can give the Jets some production Always felt Vyncint had that Brad Smith sort of glide pic.twitter.com/SCjbbasuKd — NYJ MIKE (@NyjMike) June 30, 2021

Still, it’s possible offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur will find a creative way to use the rare talent in this offense, whether that’s stretching the field or taking an end-around for a 20-yard score.

Most times, a practice squad protection leads to a gameday elevation and with the Jets currently short on the outside, Smith will likely get his chance against the New Orleans Saints. At the very least, he’ll have some snaps to prove himself on special teams.

Here was his best play from the preseason period this year and it came as a gunner.

Former Camp UDFA Signs in Washington

Camilo ‘Milo’ Eifler was a prospect that intrigued me in training camp. The Illinois product was an explosive tackler in college in an area that the Jets were extremely thin at — linebacker.

He profiled as a plus-special teamer and an NFL outside linebacker that could rack up tackles and blitz the quarterback on occasion. While I didn’t necessarily expect him to make the active roster, I did think Eifler was a shoo-in for the practice squad.

For whatever reason, Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh cut the rookie loose after the preseason.

From there, the undrafted prospect signed with the Miami Dolphins practice squad but he has since received a promotion. On December 7, Washington Football Team poached Eifler from the Fins and it appears the linebacker may have finally earned his first NFL opportunity.

With the way things have gone for the Jets at the position in 2021 — various injuries throughout — it’s possible that Gang Green gave up on Eifler too soon.

