Jets Vet Makes Not-So-Subtle Pitch to Tyrann Mathieu After Recent Link

The New York Jets were linked to a surprise free agent on March 11, three-time All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu.

While many assume the ‘Honey Badger’ will either re-sign with the Kansas City Chiefs or end up with a different Super Bowl contender, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo explained why he’d be a “great fit” for Gang Green.

Having been down this Mathieu road in years past, some fans met the rumor with skepticism but that was before a recent Jets signing hinted that the defensive playmaker should consider joining him in New York.

Parks Goes to Bat for the Jets

Less than 24 hours after re-signing with the Green & White, veteran safety Will Parks was making big moves on Twitter.

The hype began after Parks retweeted his welcome back post with a message to fans. He voiced: “BIG ZAN BACK IN NY! LET’S GET IT!”

As he commonly does, Mathieu reached out to recognize the success of a fellow athlete. The response was simple, as the Chiefs superstar stated: “I like it brother.”

It wasn’t long before Jets supporters were petitioning Mathieu to come to the Big Apple and Parks appeared to follow their lead. He responded: “You already know how we coming gangsta. I appreciate you. Call ya later.”

Fans Salute Parks, Recruit Mathieu

As you can imagine, the comment got the entire fanbase in a frenzy. One said: “If the honey badger is a Jet, I want a Will Parks statue outside MetLife by the start of the season.”

Another wrote: “Slide in there Will!” With a clip of Cris Collinsworth sliding into the booth next to Al Michaels.

After plenty of eye emojis and recruitment calls, one final NYJ diehard stated: “Can’t wait for [Mathieu] to be a JET.”

Overflowing With Safeties

After re-signing Parks and Lamarcus Joyner on March 10, the Jets also “exercised their exclusive rights option on safety Elijah Riley” — per Al Iannazzone of Newsday.

That means Gang Green now has eight safeties under contract heading into free agency — Joyner, Parks, Riley, Jason Pinnock, Ashtyn Davis, Kai Nacua, Zane Lewis and Jovante Moffatt (futures deal).

The problem is, none of those eight are clearcut starters, outside of maybe Joyner if he’s healthy. Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh are still expected to add more to this position in either free agency or the draft. That means a few of the players above probably aren’t long for this roster as we head towards training camp and Week 1.

One name to watch is Davis. The 2020 third-rounder has been floated as a trade candidate just two years into his Jets career. Others like Nacua, Lewis and Moffatt should have an uphill battle making the 53 — especially if a starting-caliber playmaker like Mathieu enters the fold.