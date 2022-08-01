Jets’ Zach Wilson Hits Elijah Moore on ‘Gorgeous’ TD Bomb at Camp [LOOK]

August 1 marked the first day of pads ahead of the New York Jets 2022 season. That means real football was played today between the NYJ offense and defense — and things started out with a bang!

On the first series of padded practice, Jets second-year quarterback Zach Wilson hit wide receiver Elijah Moore on a deep ball that quickly went viral. The touchdown bomb was reported as somewhere between 50-60 yards through the air and 70-80 including the yards after catch, but you be the judge.

The Jets’ official Twitter account shared video not long after the connection.

Wilson to Moore Mirrors Viral Pro Day Pass

This pass was described in many ways and since the video is from ground level, we figured we would relay those descriptions to you.

SNY’s Connor Hughes was the first to tweet out the play, stating: “Zach Wilson with a gorgeous touchdown. A 70-yard touchdown to Elijah Moore that easily traveled 50-plus in air. His best throw of summer. Not close. Moore beat [D.J.] Reed.”

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt called it a “pretty one.” He continued: “Evaded some pass rush, found Elijah Moore alone down the field. Would’ve been an 80-yard touchdown.”

Jets X-Factor’s Robby Sabo depicted a “filthy on-the-run bomb” that was an “across body” throw.

As others did, Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press added that the defense jumped offsides on this play as well, voicing: “Wilson rolls to his left and launches a deep pass to Elijah Moore for a pretty 70-yard TD.”

While Brian Costello agreed with Waszak and Hughes on the yardage, ESPN’s Rich Cimini was on the same page as Rosenblatt: “Wilson to Moore for about 80 yards. Wilson flushed from [the] pocket and, on a free play (offsides), heaves a long one to Moore.”

Whether it was 70 or 80 yards, this was clearly a tremendous moment for the young duo at training camp. In possibly the best tweet of all, team reporter Ethan Greenberg likened it to Wilson’s famed Pro Day throw that contributed to his eventual draft status. He even put together a video compilation of the two passes.

Wilson’s Day Took a Turn

Unfortunately, Wilson was unable to finish the practice the way he started it. The 22-year-old gunslinger had a few throws that stood out, like this “sidearm pass” to tight end Tyler Conklin (per Greenberg).

Arm talent on display so far first day of pads. Zach Wilson with a sidearm pass to Tyler Conklin near the sideline. — Ethan Greenberg (@EGreenbergJets) August 1, 2022

Overall though, the pass rushers appeared to feast as the practice went on. I counted two reported Carl Lawson sacks (one from each side), one for DE Tim Ward, one for DT Sheldon Rankins, and one for DT Jonathan Marshall.

Not all of them came while Wilson was quarterback, to be clear, but the pressure was on him all day with George Fant out of the lineup and Mekhi Becton regaining his form.

Later, Wilson’s first full-length unscripted drive went three-and-out. Hughes detailed the sequence of plays: Michael Carter ran for no gain, Wilson “dirted” the ball after pressure was in his face, and that second Lawson sack came here.

The #Jets ran an unscripted drive-the-field drill. It didn’t go well for the first-team offense. – Carter ran for no gain.

– Wilson dirted it with pressure in his face

Backup Joe Flacco stayed hot against the second-team defense with a six-play touchdown drive — capped by WR Jeff Smith — after that, and third-string QB Mike White followed up with a long one of his own that stalled in the red zone with a failed fourth-down conversion. Marshall ended it with his aforementioned sack.

Then Wilson got one more chance and it went as poorly as the first attempt. Keep in mind that he’s facing the first-team defense — also playing with the first-team offense — but the Jets starter went three-and-out for the second-straight time. Hughes relayed the plays once again.

This drive went; deep miss to Moore, Carter run for no gain, incomplete short pass to RB Breece Hall. The practice concluded here and in the end, it was another bittersweet day for Wilson who had up-and-down moments. Cimini tallied up his day as “4-for-7” passing with three sacks and the lone touchdown strike.

We’ll continue to bring you daily Jets training camp coverage.

