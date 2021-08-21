Zach Wilson Throws First TD in Jets Uniform [WATCH]

This is a special moment for NFL teams across the league.

For the first time in over two years, we have preseason games. This is a safe environment for players to develop and hone their skills ahead of the regular season when things really start to count.

While there isn’t as much fanfare for preseason wins and losses, this will be a moment players remember for the rest of their lives including New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

History Was Made at MetLife Stadium

The former BYU stud started the first preseason game vs the New York Giants, as he will in a few weeks when the Jets open on the road vs the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.

During that debut, he looked solid going 6-for-9 for 63 yards and got the Jets down the field, but wasn’t able to get into the endzone.

That all changed just a week later when the green and white traveled to play the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau.

Wilson found his veteran tight end, Tyler Kroft, for the 18-yard touchdown. He operated from an empty set and found his intended target quickly as he went through his progressions.

This was the first of hopefully many scores for the former BYU stud.

Big Questions Heading Into the NFL





Play



Zach Wilson is the ‘real deal!’ – Max believes the QB can resurrect the Jets | First Take Zach Wilson is the ‘real deal!’ – Max believes the QB can resurrect the Jets | First Take Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman debate whether Zach Wilson will end the QB woes for the New York Jets. #FirstTake #NFL ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube:… 2021-08-14T12:00:12Z

Wilson wasn’t considered the perfect can’t miss prospect heading into the 2021 NFL draft. There were a ton of questions regarding his slight frame, level of competition, and whether or not he could make the leap to the NFL level.

While this is just a single preseason game in the middle of the offseason, Wilson has shown signs at the very least that he belongs.

In his first opportunity under the lights, Wilson displayed a level of poise, comfortability, and confidence.

Some of his early struggles during training camp can be attributed to the offense not being installed. It’s quite common for the defenses to pick things up quicker during the offseason before the offense is fully plugged in.

Once everything is installed from an offensive point of view, the team can start picking it up on that side of the ball. The key to that is repetition. Every day the Jets get another opportunity to run through their sets of plays and they get more and more comfortable with what they’re being asked to do.

Up next will be another unique challenge for the first-year quarterback. Not only will he have another preseason game to flex his muscles when Gang Green returns home to play the Philadelphia Eagles, but they’ll get some invaluable practice reps.

For the first time in three years, the green and white will participate in joint practices with another team with a different colored jersey. This will provide Wilson with some unique defensive looks and an opportunity to prove himself.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Could Reunite With Ex-QB After Impressive Preseason Debut