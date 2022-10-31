Analyst Urges Jets to Replace Zach Wilson With 26-Year-Old QB

New York Jets second-year quarterback Zach Wilson experienced one of the worst games of his professional career in Week 8.

He tossed three interceptions and nearly single-handedly delivered a 22-17 loss at the hands of the New England Patriots. That has led some fans and media analysts to speculate about a potential quarterback change.

Gardner Minshew Replaces Zach Wilson in Jets-Eagles Trade

Shortly after the contest former Jets player and current television analyst Leger Douzable tweeted out a possible replacement plan:

“Hear me out though, what do you think it would cost to get Gardner Minshew? If you can’t get him this year definitely should take a look next year.”

The 26-year-old passer is currently on the Philadelphia Eagles roster.

Minshew is in the last year of his rookie contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

With the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 1, the team would have to move quickly to strike a deal.

The good news is the Jets have a great relationship with the Eagles organization thanks to general manager Joe Douglas’ ties there. Additionally, the two teams just pulled off a trade for a backup quarterback back in 2021 when the Jets re-acquired veteran Joe Flacco.

One creative trade idea could feature a rare quarterback-for-quarterback swap. The Eagles get their veteran quarterback behind Jalen Hurts and the Jets get an interesting player on an expiring deal.

What Gardner Minshew Could Provide Over Zach Wilson on Jets

Perhaps this move could be made to light a fire under Wilson. Or it could be as a direct replacement in the starting lineup.

Either way, Minshew would bring a different flavor to this Jets offense.

He originally entered the league as the No. 178 overall pick in the sixth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite those humble beginnings, the former Washington State product found his way into the lineup consistently and delivered.

In two seasons with the Jaguars Minshew went 7-13 as a starting quarterback and put up some impressive stats:

63 percent completion percentage

5,530 passing yards

37 touchdowns to 11 interceptions

After that success, he was traded to the Eagles late during the 2021 preseason, which was the same year as the Flacco trade we mentioned earlier.

In his NFL Combine profile, Minshew was described as a guy that might not have the “desired traits” but does possess “good intangibles and accuracy.”

The Jets appear to have an extremely talented roster that is led by an elite defense and is loaded with playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.

There is a strong argument to be made that a quarterback who doesn’t turn the ball over on this team can win a lot of games. Why do we feel so confident saying that? We just saw it for four games with Wilson under center when he went 4-0 as a starter.

This past game against the Patriots was his first loss of the season as the starting quarterback and the three interceptions absolutely killed the team’s chances.

A replacement plan might be a bit premature with the Jets still at 5-3, but something has to change for this team to realize its full potential.