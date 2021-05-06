Zach Wilson among Jets rookies making debut this weekend

New York Jets fans will get their first glimpse of Zach Wilson in his new threads this weekend.

The NFL announced its offseason workout dates for each team, including the Jets on Thursday afternoon.

This series of workouts will be conducted in three separate phases, per the collective bargaining agreement. Things are going to be a little different this year than past seasons due to COVID.

Phase one

Normally this phase only lasts two weeks, but it’ll be doubled this year to four weeks. In this phase, NFL teams will be allowed to conduct virtual zoom meetings, do light physical conditioning, and players will be allowed to participate in any physical rehab.

Phase two

While this phase, which is normally three weeks in length, will be reduced to just one week. This will feature on-field workouts and individual coaching. The pace of these specific workouts must be at “Pro Bowl practice” levels.

Phase three

Finally, phase three will stay at its customary length of four weeks. This is the last leg of the offseason heading into training camp. NFL clubs can conduct in-person meetings that follow strict COVID protocols.

New York Jets Offseason Workout Dates Revealed

The New York Jets will kick things off this weekend with their rookie minicamp. It will start on Friday, May 7, and will run through Sunday, May 9. Every NFL team is allowed one rookie minicamp on either the first or second weekend following the draft.

This will provide fans with a first look at all of the 10 selections from the Jets’ 2021 draft class.

Helmets are ready, see you soon. pic.twitter.com/VzlOPc1sVV — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) May 6, 2021

This minicamp will also feature the 12 undrafted free agents the team signed following the draft. In addition, any players that received invites on a tryout basis will also be in attendance.

Media will be allowed to be present for the first two days of the Jets rookie minicamp, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

In late May the Jets will begin their offseason training activities, here are the specifics via the NFL:

May 24, May 26-27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-8, June 10-11

Finally, the Jets will conduct a mandatory minicamp from June 15 through the 17. That will be the last event prior to the Jets breaking up for the summer ahead of training camp in late July.

A First Look at the Newest Jets Rookies

This weekend provides the first opportunity for fans and local media to see all of the newest Jets in action.

Wilson, the highest drafted player in BYU Football history and the highest-drafted quarterback by the Jets since ‘Broadway’ Joe Namath, will also put on Gotham Green for the first time.

Unlike some of the other rookie quarterback situations in the NFL, the 21-year old gunslinger is expected to start from day one with the green and white.

The only other quarterbacks listed on the Jets’ roster are James Morgan (second-year passer out of Florida International) and Mike White (an inexperienced journeyman).

Wilson won’t be the only rookie expected to get playing time right away. The Jets’ other first-round pick, Alijah Vera-Tucker is a projected plug-and-play starter at left guard. While the team’s second-round draft choice Elijah Moore is also primed for major minutes this season.