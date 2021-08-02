Rookie Zach Wilson Is Among Top Jets in Madden 22 Video Game

Zach Wilson is coming off his best day at New York Jets training camp and fans are buzzing.

Apparently, he’s not only dominating on the physical football field, but he’s also doing so on the virtual gridiron.

Wilson hasn’t thrown a single pass in his career, yet his prior achievements have caught the eye of some pretty important people.

On Saturday, July 31, EA Sports released its latest rankings for the Madden 22 video game. While the annual classic won’t be released until August 20, we can spend some time analyzing some of the most interesting factoids.

One of the true highlights was the former BYU stud ranking among the elite of the elite.

Wilson has a 94 throw power which is the fifth-highest in the entire Madden 22 video game. He was tied with the reigning league MVP, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers:

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (99 throw power)

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (97 throw power)

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (95 throw power)

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (95 throw power)

That’s some pretty good company for the talented No. 2 overall pick.

Speaking of that bazooka, this past weekend Jets fans got to attend their first training camp practice in over two years. On Saturday fans got a sneak peek of that arm talent when he ripped off a beautiful 80-yard touchdown to fellow rookie Elijah Moore.

The Jets have seven players who earned an 80 or better overall rating:

The top four are all defensive players and those are the straws that’ll stir the drink for this team in 2021.

For fans who are desperately searching the rankings for the slew of rookies the team selected this April, you’ll have to keep scrolling.

Over the last few years, the Madden adjusting raters have decided to separate the great players from the good ones. One way to do that is to make the Madden ratings harsher and even more so for the incoming youngsters each year.

Wilson has a 75 overall rating (second-best among rookie quarterbacks). Alijah Vera-Tucker, the team’s other first-round pick, has a 71 overall rating. While the talented second-rounder Ole Miss stud has a 73 rating (fourth-best among rookie wideouts).

The Jets as a team have the worst overall rating in Madden (72). Their offense is also rated at the bottom (69 overall). Their defensive rating (74) is the third-worst in the league only above the Houston Texans (72) and the Atlanta Falcons (73).

This offseason has been one of the most hyped in recent memory, but these ratings should serve as a harsh reminder to fans that they haven’t proven anything yet.

The team has grown accustomed to winning “paper championships” in the offseason, but it’s time to put their money where their mouth is. Gang Green is coming off of a 2-14 season, among the franchise’s worst, if fans want the ratings to be better, then the Jets have to deliver a much better product on the field.

That starts in 2021 and maybe Madden 23 will be the one Jets fans can rally around and be proud of.

