Jets QB Zach Wilson Roasted by Chargers in Viral Schedule Video

The New York Jets were one of many victims that were roasted when the Los Angeles Chargers released its viral NFL schedule release video.

That specifically included quarterback Zach Wilson who got picked on with an electronic billboard sign that read, “Single cougars in your area” with an arrow pointing at an illustration of a woman in a Wilson jersey.

The @chargers social media team had some jokes about the @nyjets on schedule release day looking at the Monday Night Football Week 9 matchup: Rex Ryan DAMN snack 🤣 + Zach Wilson single cougar joke 😳 + Aaron Rodgers + a s/o to NY Sack Exchange #Jets #TakeFlight #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/nqlI3eqYHh — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 12, 2023

Breaking Down the Jets Easter Eggs in Viral Chargers Video

Wilson wasn’t the only victim from the Jets who was the butt end of a joke. The Chargers did a phenomenal job making fun of all of their opponents on the 2023 schedule.

Technically the Jets only got three seconds of screen time on the Chargers video, but there was a lot happening.

So I brought in “NYJ Matt” of Jets Twitter as my official interpreter to make sure we didn’t miss any of the juicy Easter eggs littered throughout.

In the bottom left area of the screen, there was “Rex’s ***DAM Snack Bar” in reference to the HBO Hard Knocks viral Jets moment.

On that same stand was an ice cream shop that was sold out which is a tip of the cap to the cute Jets fan kid “Johnny” who celebrated every Jets win last season with some ice cream.

Johnny celebrated the Jets win with some ice cream 🍦 (via @nyjets)pic.twitter.com/r3kBuXvH6s — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 19, 2022

There was also a photo of former Jets reporter Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News with the label “missing” above his head.

On that same left side of the screen, there was a building labeled, “r/thedarnold tower” which is a deep-cut reference to a funny Reddit page about former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

In the middle of the screen was a cartoon image of a Jets player wearing the No. 8 jersey (Aaron Rodgers) arriving on the scene.

Diagonal left above him were three digital screens stacked on top of each other.

The top one said “I [love New Jersey]” which is the overplayed New York Jets actually reside in New Jersey joke. The bottom screen made reference to “bing bong” the New York Knicks rallying cry from 2021.

The Rest of the Jets’ Jokes and References Explained

Oh wait there’s more! Thanks to “NYJ Matt” for helping scan through the Chargers’ social media poke at the Jets so we didn’t miss anything.

On the top right of the screen, LA referenced the Sam Darnold mononucleosis meme. After Darnold contracted the kissing disease ESPN infamously threw up this graphic revealing that the Jets QB would be “out indefinitely.”

Under the Darnold mono joke was a reference to a cringeworthy moment when the Jets posted a video on their Tik Tok account. It insinuated that a dancing girl was pooping out a football and snapped it to someone in Jets gear throwing it.

Just a strange video that the official Jets Tik Tok account sent out before quickly deleting it but as we all know the internet is forever.

The Chargers did give a nice shout-out to the New York Sack Exchange with a stock exchange reference.

There was a small but funny wink to Geno Smith winning the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2022. Prior to his shining moment with the Seattle Seahawks, Smith was drafted by the Jets back in 2013 and things didn’t go as swimmingly.

Last but certainly not least was another NBA reference this time to Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young who was referenced as the “King of Broadway.” Atlanta beat the New York Knicks 4-1 in the opening round of the 2020-21 playoffs and had some back-and-forth interactions with the fans at Madison Square Garden.