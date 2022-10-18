Jets QB Zach Wilson Put on Notice After ‘Mediocre’ Packers Performance

The New York Jets are 4-2 and are off to their best start in seven years.

However, some fans are squinting at the effectiveness of the quarterback position during these wins.

Jets Fans Are Not Satisfied With Zach Wilson so Far on Jets

Zach Wilson is 3-0 as a starting quarterback in 2022 since returning from his knee injury. Although that hasn’t been the statistic fans have been paying the most attention to.

Rich Cimini of ESPN described his latest performance versus the Green Bay Packers as “mediocre”:

55 percent completion percentage

110 passing yards

30.8 QBR

Yo Holmes said on YouTube, “Wilson still stinks”, wish he wasn’t “the worst”, and said he’s a “liability” to this team instead of being an asset.

LOVE the #Jets getting Breece Hall involved. Happy they are 4-2, but Zach Wilson and this passing game is a PROBLEM. Week 6:

19 attempts – only ATL worse

110 pass yards – only Wash worse

Two 15+ yd pass plays – only Wash worse

Elijah Moore 0 targets

Leading WR had 52 yds — Brian Drake (@DrakeFantasy) October 17, 2022

Brian Drake of Pro Football Focus called Wilson and this passing game a “problem” and dove into some key stats to back up his point on Twitter.

Right now, Zach is the only thing holding this team back from the next level, if he finds his stride they will be dangerous. — Frank White (@FrankWhite718BK) October 17, 2022

Frank White said Zach is “the only thing holding this team back from the next level” but did end on some positivity saying once he finds his stride the Jets could be “dangerous.”

Michael Fabiano said on Sirius radio that he wants Joe Flacco back who started the first three games of the 2022 season.

I know what I'm watching and Zach Wilson SUCKS! Jets are winning in SPITE of him. He is NOT the guy and the sooner we realize it the better! — D Cohen (@Commish22) October 17, 2022

Twitter user D Cohen said Zach Wilson “sucks” and the team is winning “in spite of him” not because of him. If that wasn’t enough he emphatically stated that he is “NOT the guy and the sooner we realize it the better!”

#Jets fans: I just want a QB that wins Zach Wilson: Wins#Jets fans: Not Like That!!! — The Buffalo Jet Fan (@BuffaloJetFan) October 17, 2022

Buffalo Jet Fan does a good job of encapsulating the ever-evolving wish list of Jets fans. They wanted a quarterback who could help win games and now some fans appear frustrated with how it’s happening. Go figure.

Zach Wilson Chatter on Jets Social Media Is Wild

I know wins aren’t a quarterback stat, but it seems like Wilson is doing exactly what he needs to do to win games.

During the Week 4 road trip versus Pittsburgh, the Jets needed their former BYU passer to play hero ball. Wilson delivered and got the win overcoming a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

In Week 5 the Jets’ defense and special teams were firing on all cylinders, so Wilson took a backseat role during the blowout win over the Miami Dolphins at home.

Once again on the road in Lambeau, Wilson didn’t have to do a whole heck of a lot as the Jets won by three scores versus the Green Bay Packers.

“They became the first team to win with only one third-down conversion and fewer than 100 net passing yards, according to ESPN Stats & Information.”

Additionally, they became the first team in over four years to block a field goal and a punt in the same game, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Despite the final scores in these games, fans still have major question marks about Zach Wilson and whether or not he is the future QB1.

Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson's game yesterday: "I thought he did a really nice job. He did what he had to do. When we have to go jump on his shoulders, I still think he'd be able to handle it. pic.twitter.com/pgW1IBfy6y — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 17, 2022

Head coach Robert Saleh said during a press conference earlier this season that what Wilson has displayed so far is the maturation of a young quarterback.

Last year Wilson would have tried to force the issue and try to play hero ball to win games. Fast forward a year later and this is a much more talented football team that is proving they can win without playing perfectly.

That should be an encouraging sign for Jets fans, not a sour one.

Consider this: the Jets went into Lambeau and beat the Packers by three scores and Wilson and the receivers not named Corey Davis were invisible. If they can all fire at the same time, this team could be pretty scary down the stretch.