Jets QB Zach Wilson Lights It Up at Camp With Perfect Practice

It was a banner day for the birthday boy.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson celebrated 23 years on planet Earth by having a perfect practice. He didn’t have one incompletion during the entire training camp session on Wednesday, August 3.

Something Is Cooking in the Oven

There weren’t the splashy big plays that’ll end up on the SportsCenter top-10, but Wilson was efficient and put the ball where it needed to go.

Zach Wilson is 8 for 8 passing today. Has a touchdown to Conklin and two-point conversion to Moore. Best I’ve seen Wilson perform this summer. Making everything look easy. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 3, 2022

Dennis Waszak Jr of the Associated Press called Wilson his biggest star of the day at training camp.

⛺️Jets 2022 Camp Scorecard ™️ Practice No. 7️⃣:

😤Pads🔛

🌟Zach Wilson🎂

⭐️EMoore

⭐️Quinnen Williams

⭐️Conklin

😲Kai Nacua💥Zonovan Knight

📸Micheal Clemons

📸Jermaine Johnson

👁🔛Tanzel Smart

🎥🎞White➡️Irvin Charles

🦵Pineiro❌✅✅✅

👍MCarter🔙

🏥TJohnson/Zuerlein

🔜Ruckert🤞🏻 — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) August 3, 2022

Connor Hughes noted that Wilson hadn’t thrown an incompletion to that point and spoiler alert, he never did.

Zach Wilson touchdown in drive-the-field red zone drill beginning at the 10. He finds Conklin after two Mike Carter runs. He connected with Elijah Moore in back of end zone for two-point conversion, too. Wilson hasn’t thrown an incompletion today. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 3, 2022

Brian Costello of the New York Post called it “his best day of camp” and highlighted Wilson’s comfortability throughout practice.

Zach Wilson is having his best day of camp. Looks very comfortable today. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) August 3, 2022

After the perfect practice was officially complete, the media asked head coach Robert Saleh what stood out.

Saleh immediately pointed to the “highlight” of practice which featured Wilson learning from his mistakes. In past practices he said a sticking point was Wilson’s lack of consistency in the red zone and that was a strength during Wednesday’s practice:

“The red zone is always the hardest part for a quarterback because things happen faster. Especially for a young man so the highlight was the red zone. He operated fast, was deliberate, and got rid of the ball.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh reacts to Zach Wilson’s (@ZachWilson) perfect practice where he didn’t have an incompletion, ‘the highlight today would be in the red zone, he operated fast, was deliberate, & got rid of the ball’: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/KgRBNh3qF9 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 3, 2022

Another thing Saleh had said previously at camp is Wilson starting to stack these days together. On Tuesday Wilson had his best day of practice and he followed it up on Wednesday with his best day of training camp so far in 2022.

The hope is eventually we won’t look at these practices saying wow isn’t this cool? Instead, the Jets coaching staff is hoping that reaction changes to, yeah just another day at the office.

Real Test Is Coming

At the end of the day, we are talking about practice as I channel my inner-Allen Iverson. However, these are highly encouraging signs.

Things are going to start to get real when another colored jersey is lining up opposite of this offense. Prior to two of the Jets’ preseason games, they have organized joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Giants.

The former BYU passer said those are practices he has circled on the schedule:

“In college, I feel like you see the same cover-3, cover-2, man coverages and what they look like. Now you’re starting to get a feel for what an NFL defense is supposed to look like. I think that is what is so exciting about joint practices coming up. We get to see a completely different thing and it’ll start looking more natural and I’ll be more comfortable picking those things up.”

#Jets QB Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) is looking forward to joint practices over the next few weeks w/ #Giants, #Falcons so he can see a variety of different defensive looks to test out the #TakeFlight offense this preseason: 🎥 @nyjets #JetsCamp #TogetherBlue #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/tvia9Tjk08 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 3, 2022

That will be a chance for Wilson to get some different defensive looks before things officially kick off in Week 1 versus the Baltimore Ravens on September 11.

