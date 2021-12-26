Zach Wilson Throws Jets TD Pass to 6-Foot-8 Offensive Lineman [WATCH]

The New York Jets are hoping to pull off a Christmas miracle on December 26, 2021 — winning an NFL game despite a COVID-19 outbreak and numerous key injuries or absences.

One major reason for the fourth quarter lead has been rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who’s operated as the dual-threat playmaker of fans’ dreams. Another is an unlikely hero, backup offensive tackle Conor McDermott.

Big Man for 6

It’s been a bizarre game filled with some wild decision-making from interim head coach Ron Middleton. The Jets’ current HC has gone for it on fourth down five times and the offense has converted three of them.

Middleton has gone for it 5 times on fourth down, 3 conversions. Can't imagine too many folks had Conor McDermott on their fantasy rosters. It's been that kind of week. — Eric Allen (@eallenjets) December 26, 2021

On the fifth attempt of the game, Wilson extended a play as the pocket collapsed, tossing a floater on the run toward the corner of the end zone. The shocker? This one was caught by the 6-foot-8 lineman, who was an eligible receiver on the play.

The conversion wasn’t necessarily Wilson’s best play of the game, but it was his most important throw in the clutch. This touchdown put the Jets up 23-15 after the extra point.

