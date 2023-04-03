2 Knicks Players Hit Big Payday After Win Over Wizards

Bonus Alert!

Two-time All-Star forward Julius Randle and backup center Isaiah Hartenstein earned a handsome bonus after the New York Knicks beat the Washington Wizards last Sunday to punch a playoff ticket.

Even if Randle did not play due to sprained left ankle, he received his second $1.2 million bonus for making the playoffs, raising his total incentives this season to $2.4 million after being named an All-Star reserve in February. That is on top of his guaranteed $23.7 million salary, raising his earnings this season to $26.1 million on the first year of his $117 million, four-year extension.

On the other hand, Hartenstein earned a $350,000 playoff bonus to add to his earlier pair of $350,000 bonuses for 1,350 total minutes played and reaching 40 wins. His total incentives of $1.05 million raised his earnings this season to $8.8 million, a massive jump from his $1.7 million salary with the Los Angeles Clippers last season.

Julius Randle Could Miss Start of Playoffs

The Knicks hope Randle can heal fast enough to make it back before the playoffs begin on April 16.

Last March 30, the Knicks announced Randle would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Dr. Evan Jeffries, a Sports Injury Analyst and owner of Evolving Motion PT, fears that Randle’s injury could sideline him longer than that or risk aggravating his injury if he returns too early.

“It’s a matter of getting [the ankle] swelling down, allowing for scaring of the ligament that has been stretched, and then regaining mobility and motion,” Dr. Evans told Heavy Sports. “Next step would be on court activities that are pain-free. Depending on the severity of his sprain, the timeline can vary.”

“Hopefully, he responds very well and can return in two weeks. More than likely, he will need some sort of support tape or brace so he can return earlier, in time for the playoffs. Often when players return early, there is an increased likelihood of another sprain. That’s why it’s important to protect it.”

Isaiah Hartenstein Is the Most Durable Knicks Player

Randle’s injury meant Hartenstein remained the only Knicks player to have played all their games this season up to this point.

Hartenstein has solidified the Knicks’ center rotation, forming a formidable tandem with starter Mitchell Robinson.

They form the backbone of the Knicks’ defense and the third-best offensive rebounding team in the league.

Robinson is no. 2 in offensive rebounding with 4.3 per game, while Hartenstein ranks no. 20 with 2.6 per game. Their combined output comprises more than 50% of the league’s third-best 12.5 per game.

The Knicks are getting 12.1 points, 15.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game from their two centers.

The Knicks’ two centers give them different flavors every game, with Robinson playing more traditionally as rim-diving and rim protector. At the same time, Hartenstein loves to play from the high-post more fit to the modern game built around pace and space.

“I think it’s special that we have two guys that can really produce high level,” Hartenstein said, referring to himself and Robinson.

The Knicks will shoot for the fifth seed on Wednesday when they visit the Indiana Pacers.