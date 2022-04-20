Knicks Urged to Deal Fill-in Floor General for Three-Point Marksman

Alec Burks was perhaps unfairly maligned by a segment of the New York Knicks faithful during the 2021-22 campaign. The reason: he was essentially the poster child for the team’s lamentable point guard situation.

Of course, New York was hindered by Derrick Rose’s injuries and a major front-office misfire in the Kemba Walker signing more than anything. However, Tom Thibodeau’s decision to go with Burks over Immanuel Quickley and Duece McBride as the stand-in was a point of contention for fans down the stretch.

Still, Burks did some good things for the Knicks this past season. Over 81 games, he averaged 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest and nailed 40.4% of his three-point attempts. He also posted a 2.3 net rating for a team that was negative for the campaign.

Regardless, one hoops scribe is of the belief that the Knicks would be better off dealing the 30-year-old for a player some would label as a three-point ace.

In an effort to identify trades that would address weaknesses for all of this year’s playoff teams, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz singled out Burks as a 3-and-D piece to bolster the Suns’ front. The deal he’s proposing would shake out as follows:

New York Knicks receive: G Landry Shamet, 2023 second-round pick

G Landry Shamet, 2023 second-round pick Phoenix Suns receive: G/F Alec Burks

Shamet is no stranger to fans in the Big Apple, having spent the 2020-21 campaign with the Brooklyn Nets. And his signature skill is definitely something the Knicks could use more of next season.

Wrote Swartz:

Shamet gives the Knicks a proven outside shooter, even if he’s not as good defensively as Burks. At 25 and on a team-friendly, four-year, $43 million deal, Shamet would be a good investment for a New York franchise that needs yet another reset this offseason. Getting a future draft pick is a bonus for the Knicks…

On the other hand, bringing in Shamet could potentially be another misstep for the Knicks.

Shamet’s Deal Is the Kind the Knicks Don’t Need

When the Knicks entered last summer with the most cap space in the whole of the Association, visions of blockbuster moves were dancing in fans’ heads. Instead of making a big splash, though, team president Leon Rose elected to sign a slew of average vets to multi-year deals.

Burks’ three-year, $30 million pact definitely fits the bill there, and Shamet’s — while far from a poison pill — would actually be worse for the team’s future flexibility.

For his part, Shamet is younger and he seems like a better shooter than Burks. However, whereas Burks is basically an expiring contract next season with the Knicks owning a team option for 2023-24, the team wouldn’t have the same option with Shamet until 2025-26. And his average annual salary is actually $600k more.

Moreover, his three-point efficacy dipped to a career-low 36.8% this season. So, beyond removing Burks as one of Thibodeau’s point-guard options, there may not be a lot of upside with this deal.

