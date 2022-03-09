Analyst Unloads on Idea of Knicks-Lakers Anthony Davis Blockbuster

It’s no secret that among teams who’ve underwhelmed this season, the New York Knicks will enter the offseason as likely buyers and sellers on the offseason market.

Because after earning their first playoff berth since the 2012-2013 season, they’ve been a few charcoals short of a dumpster fire for the 2021-2022 campaign.

Julius Randle has regressed from his All-NBA form, they’ve been hampered with injuries to key members from last year’s roster, and New York’s offseason signings have almost all disappointed.

So, as all big markets do, the Knicks are being tied to any potential upgrades ahead of the upcoming offseason; big or small.

And one name they seemingly can’t escape is big man Anthony Davis; who’s missed 27 games in an equally (if not more) disappointing season for the championship-aspiring Los Angeles Lakers.

Most recently, ESPN’s Zach Lowe and analyst Bill Simmons speculated over a potential blockbuster trade that would send the big man packing for the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.

Simmons Weighs in on Davis to NY

In the latest episode of the Lowe Post podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe hosted longtime associate Bill Simmons to discuss the ongoing of the NBA, and ultimately, potential Anthony Davis trades for the offseason.

Because after averaging 23.1 points and 9.7 rebounds this season, trading him may be the only path to a significant roster upgrade for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Enter the New York Knicks, among many other potential suitors.

But as Bill Simmons notes on his podcast appearance, there are a lot of moving pieces to any trade framework:

I looked at the Knicks, I tried to make it happen because Wes and Leon are there. And it’s just like, Randle has to be in it, there’s all these contracts, picks. It actually doesn’t make sense for either team. I crossed it off.

He’s not wrong about the complexity to any potential deal, and it’s largely vested on Davis’s $35-million salary.

That means that in order to make the money match, New York would have to include Julius Randle and (at least) one of Derrick Rose or Evan Fournier.

On top of that, Los Angeles would likely ask for some combination of young talent and draft picks, requiring a large share of the asset pool Leon Rose has compiled since taking over in 2020.

If you’re the New York Knicks, how comfortable are you moving forward with an Davis-RJ Barrett duo?

Because that’s what you would be left with after a trade of this caliber.

Hence why Bill Simmons crossed them off his incredibly preliminary list of Anthony Davis trade destinations.

But ironically, the two teams were in contact about a potential deal earlier this season, according to recent reporting.

Knicks ‘Entertained’ Dealing Burks to LA

In some of his latest reporting for the New York Post, Marc Berman confirmed that the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers had trade discussions prior to the February 10th deadline.

But those weren’t based on Anthony Davis, however. It was Alec Burks who was nearly dealt to Hollywood:

Burks, whom the Knicks entertained dealing to the Lakers at the trade deadline to open cap space, shrugs off the new role.

Berman is no doubt referencing the reports of a three-team deal that would have brought point guard Goran Dragic and draft picks to the Big Apple, as first reported by Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto:

Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Raptors have discussed a 3-team trade. Lakers get Cam Reddish and Alec Burks. Knicks get Goran Dragic and draft picks. Raptors get Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel. There’s also a chance Kendrick Nunn is added to the trade as talks continue — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 10, 2022

But what’s interesting about Berman’s reporting is the line about cap space.

Any previous reporting about New York looking to unload Burks was always tied to the stipulation that a deal would open up playing time for Cam Reddish.

Are the Knicks looking to go big fish hunting this summer?

If so, it’s hard to think Anthony Davis wouldn’t be a name to watch.

