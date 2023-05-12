Heat Star Sends Warning to Knicks Ahead of Game 6

The New York Knicks may have managed to scrape out a crucial win on Wednesday night to keep their season alive and, in turn, force Friday’s bout down in South Beach, but Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo believes Tom Thibodeau’s club could be in for a rude awakening.

When speaking with the media prior to Game 6, the big man was asked to address Jimmy Butler’s lacking scoring efficiency during their last matchup while being guarded by Quentin Grimes. Asked if his star running mate’s the “sort that enjoys getting another shot” at the type of pressure Grimes seemingly put on him, with a smirk, Adebayo sent a warning out to the Knicks.

“It’s Playoff Jimmy. We know the type of mindset he gets into when he feels some sort of disrespect or he feels like he isn’t being who he is. I feel like he’s going to come out in that mode tonight and you might see a different type of him that we didn’t see in New York,” Bam Adebayo said of Jimmy Butler.

Bam was asked if Jimmy Butler might take the Grimes matchup personally. His chuckle said enough, but then he continued: "I feel like he's going to come out in that mode tonight, and you might see a different type of him that we didn't see in New York." pic.twitter.com/bsstb4JMPi — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) May 12, 2023

Jimmy Butler was held to just 19 points on just 41.7% shooting from the field in Game 5, marking it as his first sub-25 point performance of the postseason.

Now, heading into Game 6, Bam Adebayo predicts that the star wing will wind up getting back to his regular brand of production.

Bam Adebayo Heaps Praise Upon Jalen Brunson

Though his teammate Jimmy Butler may not have had his greatest of showings in Wednesday’s Game 5, Bam Adebayo’s opponent Jalen Brunson certainly had himself a stellar outing and, during his post-game media session, the big man praised the Knicks guard for his on-court production.

“I mean he’s just really crafty, that’s one thing about him. But our job is to make him take tough and difficult shots and I felt like he got into a little groove in his pocket spots. He was making his shots,” Bam Adebayo said of Jalen Brunson.

Bam Adebayo on the challenges of containing a "crafty" Jalen Brunson tonight…@5OTF_ @5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/XcnjNnKRIG — Bryan Fonseca 🇵🇷 (@BryanFonsecaNY) May 11, 2023

Logging an astonishing 48 minutes of action, Jalen Brunson finished out Game 5 with a stellar stat line of 38 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists while shooting 54.5% from the field and 40.0% from deep.

Josh Hart Singled Out Ahead of Knicks, Heat Game 6

In order for the Knicks to pull out a win in Friday’s Game 6 and, in turn, force a winner-take-all Game 7 back at Madison Square Garden, a full team effort will be required.

That said, Knicks Fan TV’s CP “The Franchise” believes the player that must step up in their upcoming showdown is veteran wing, Josh Hart.

“Knicks need a big 2 way effort from Josh Hart tonight. If IQ can’t go, Hart has to be the guy. 8 total NYK bench point won’t get it done. Don’t let the refs knock you off your square,” he tweeted.

Knicks need a big 2 way effort from Josh Hart tonight. If IQ can't go, Hart has to be the guy. 8 total NYK bench point won't get it done. Don't let the refs knock you off your square. — CP "The Fanchise" (@CPTheFanchise) May 12, 2023

Despite being just his first lick of postseason action in his six-year NBA career, the wing has managed to produce admirably.

In 10 games played, Josh Hart finds himself sporting averages of 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 47.6% from the field.

Now, in order for the Knicks to extend the series to Game 7, CP “The Franchise” believes that the veteran will have to put forth yet another all-around performance on Friday evening.