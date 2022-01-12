Knicks Weighing Trade for Former Top 10 Pick: Report

Entering their Wednesday bout with the Mavs, the New York Knicks are saddled with a 20-21 record and an undesirable spot around the play-in zone. So, it should come as no surprise that fans have stars in their eyes as the NBA trade deadline nears.

As much as they yearn for big-time ballers to pair with — or even replace — All-Star forward Julius Randle, though, chances are that Damian Lillard and/or Ben Simmons aren’t walking through that door.

Even so, team president Leon Rose and his brain trust are in a strong position to make a move (or two) to help get the Knicks right back where fans expected them to be when the season began. Namely, in the thick of the playoff race.

To that end, team insider Ian Begley is reporting that the club has a level of interest in a talented forward who was drafted 10th overall in 2019 and has gone on to put up 11.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in his early career while establishing himself as a strong defender.

In his latest trade update for SportsNet New York, Begley once again noted that the Knicks will likely “be looking to upgrade their roster ahead of the deadline.” Meanwhile, an anonymous league executive relayed to SNY that adding “the right player or two” could be enough to trigger a reversal of fortunes.

To that end, Begley reported that the Knicks have discussed the possibility of making a play for Cam Reddish:

As SNY previously reported, there are Knicks decision-makers who see Myles Turner as a trade target. The Knicks are also among the teams who have had a degree of interest in Cam Reddish, per sources familiar with the Reddish dynamic in Atlanta. The Hawks, per various reports, will make — or are making – Reddish available via trade.

It’s unclear what, if anything, the Hawks would want from New York in a potential deal. However, the Knicks have numerous draft assets, prospects and useful veterans on reasonable contracts to work with in their pursuit of upgrades.

Reddish is currently in the third year of his rookie-scale deal, meaning he and RJ Barrett will be up for extensions simultaneously. He’s logging a line similar to those he has posted throughout his career, but he’s also posting career-best shooting splits of 40-38-90.

One note of caution: the Hawks have been 17 points per 100 possessions worse when Reddish has been on the floor this season.

Brunson Also of Interest?

With Derrick Rose and Kemba Walker ailing, New York could use some point guard help right about now. As it happens, Begley noted that Mavs guard Jalen Brunson — who is in the midst of a career year — could be a player of interest as well. And his ties with the Knicks organization already run deep.

Wrote Begley:

I won’t rule out the possibility of the Knicks pursuing Jalen Brunson until the day Brunson announces his retirement. Brunson is a 2022 unrestricted free agent. He is a young, skilled lead guard. Brunson has plenty of ties to this Knicks organization. Brunson’s father, Rick, was one of team president Leon Rose’s first NBA clients. Rose also represented Jalen Brunson. Rick Brunson, a former Knick, has coached with Tom Thibodeau.

