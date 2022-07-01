Knicks Have Offer ‘On the Table’ for 10-Time All-Star: Report

The New York Knicks have had a busy offseason and they’ve certainly made one of the biggest splashes so far by stealing Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks.

Their new point guard is signed to a four-year deal that will pay him roughly $100 million. On top of that signing. the team also came to terms on a four-year, $60 million contract that will keep Mitchell Robinson as the starting center.

While those are two important moves made by New York, they might not be done making deals as they’ve also been linked to a potential reunion with 10-time All-Star and former Knicks cornerstone Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony, who spent last season with the Lakers as their sixth man, is in the twilight of his career, but he still has a bit left in the tank. SNY’s Ian Begley reports a reunion is still on the table for the former star.

Anthony Back in NY?

"If Carmelo wanted to come back and have his final year in the NBA here [with the Knicks], that was on the table, and I haven't heard anything about it being off the table." – @IanBegley on a potential Carmelo Anthony-Knicks reunion https://t.co/DFXpFFrLXJ pic.twitter.com/9kyUzOkv0Y — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) July 1, 2022

With the Knicks being so young, seeing Anthony on the roster would come as a surprise to many fans, especially with him presumably looking to win a championship before he retires.

After the disastrous Lakers season, it seems like Anthony is resigned to the fact he might win a championship, so perhaps a reunion with the Knicks could be in the cards.

“If Carmelo wanted to come back and have his final year in the NBA here, that was on the table, and I haven’t heard anything about it being off the table,” reported Begley, while also adding this offer dates back to a year ago.

He was last named to an All-Star team in 2017, so those days are long behind him, but Anthony can be a productive scorer off the bench. However, this would almost certainly mean Obi Toppin would still be playing on reduced minutes, something that many fans would not like to see.

An Anthony reunion would likely sell some extra tickets at Madison Square Garden, but it probably wouldn’t move the needle too much on the team’s overall success going into next season.

Anthony turned 38 in May, so he wouldn’t be playing a ton of minutes, and it’s tough to say how effective he’d even be with another year of tread on his legs.

How It Makes Sense

Last season with the Lakers, Anthony was playing on a $2.6 million deal, so it’s not like him signing in New York would break the bank or anything.

He also averaged 13.3 points per game to go along with 37.5 percent shooting from deep. These aren’t terrible numbers, especially for somebody in the twilight of their career, so a signing for that cheap could make sense for the Knicks.

Then again, the team would like to see if Obi Toppin can be a good fit for the team going forward, and Anthony being on the roster would be detrimental to that. Instead, Anthony would likely work better coming off the bench for a championship contender instead of latching on with a team that will likely be fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

There are definitely two sides to the story here and the Knicks will have to figure out what one would fit better.

