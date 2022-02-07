Knicks Could Land $100 Million Sharpshooter at Trade Deadline: Insider

The New York Knicks have a lot of decisions to make before the February 10 trade deadline if they want to either remain competitive for this season or build for the future.

There are a lot of difference directions the team can go, but things are currently trending down as the Knicks can’t seem to catch a break. After a promising start to the year, the team now finds themselves in a free fall and a fire sale might be the better option.

With high-priced veterans on the team like Evan Fournier, and to a lesser extent Kemba Walker, New York might try to ship them out before Thursday.

On the other hand, the Knicks could make a swing for a bigger player and make a push for the playoffs and capitalize on Julius Randle’s contract. While Randle is having a down year, he’s just one season removed from an All-NBA selection.

It might seem a bit strange, but the Knicks have been linked to Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum. With the Blazers selling off pieces like Norman Powell and Robert Covington, there’s a chance the Knicks could snag the star scorer in a trade. A source told Heavy.com that McCollum could potentially be moved.

While it might not make a ton of sense for this season, he could be a valuable piece for the future.

McCollum to Knicks

Opposing teams expect Knicks to check in on CJ McCollum ahead of trade deadline, as @TheSteinLine said. POR had expressed interest in Jerami Grant; Teams expect NYK to continue to try to open up rotation spot for Cam Reddish ahead of deadline: https://t.co/DfiGiJQOdm — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 7, 2022

Both Marc Stein and Ian Begley have reported the Knicks have interest in the sharpshooting guard ahead of the deadline.

It remains to be seen what the Knicks would have to give up to pry away a player like McCollum. In his Substack newletter, Stein cites two rival teams that say the Knicks are emerging as a potential suitor.

“Two rival teams say that the Knicks are emerging as a legitimate trade suitor for Portland’s CJ McCollum,” he wrote.

A trade like this earlier in the season might’ve been more well received than it would be now since the season seems to be slipping away by the day.

There’s no guarantee a trade like this will come into fruition, but he’s been a player who has long had ties to New York. It does seem clear by now that this team’s roster as currently constructed doesn’t cut it and a move is needed.

Buy or Sell?

The main question the Knicks need to answer is if they are going to be buyers or sellers this deadline.

The trade for Cam Reddish has resulted in him getting practically no playing time, and the team has reportedly looked into ways of freeing up playing time for him with a trade.

Getting McCollum might do that if it means they ship out Fournier, but that wouldn’t make a ton of sense for Portland.

From the outside looking in, it’s anybody’s guess as to what the team has planned for the deadline, but their intentions will be become clear very soon.

Buying into this season might seem enticing considering they are within striking distance of the play-in tournament, but that might not be the case if they have to ship out some of the young guys.

