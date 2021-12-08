New York Knicks Have Competition For 6x All-Star: Report

The New York Knicks find themselves struggling as of late, and after getting off to a hot start this season they are now sitting at .500 after defeating the San Antonio Spurs.

Coach Tom Thibodeau tried out another lineup change with Mitchell Robinson going to the bench in favor of veteran Nerlens Noel. This is the team’s first victory since removing Kemba Walker from the rotation, so there’s a small reason to celebrate, even if the victory did come against the Spurs.

Going forward, the Knicks might need some more help with the way the roster is currently constructed, especially when you consider one of the big signings in the offseason isn’t even in the rotation anymore.

A name the Knicks have frequently been linked to is Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, but a new report has revealed that the team hasn’t even made an offer for the 6-time All-Star.

That doesn’t mean the door is shut, but it does mean that there’s been a lot of smoke, but seemingly no fire, and now another team has stepped in and it could ruin the team’s chances of landing Lillard.

Knicks Haven’t Called Blazers

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks haven’t made an offer for Lillard yet, but the Philadelphia 76ers have.

The Sixers are currently dealing with a disgruntled star of their own, so it’s possible they discussed a straight up swap of Ben Simmons for Lillard.

“If Lillard asks out, they know the Blazers will lose some leverage in the asking price — and are waiting on it,” writes Wojnarowski. “Philadelphia made an offer, but New York never did, league sources said. Lillard’s reps offered mixed messages on the star’s intentions to stay or go, and rival teams say that the star’s camp had real concerns about [Neil] Olshey’s willingness to recommend the extension to ownership in 2022.”

General manager Neil Olshey is no longer with the team, so Lillard might have another shot at securing a massive contract extension with the Blazers, something that wouldn’t be possible if he leaves.

However, the type of contract he’s seeking would take him into his age 36 season, and that could prove to be very detrimental to his career if his arc doesn’t follow the likes of LeBron James or Chris Paul, two players who are still very effective in the twilight of their careers.

For what it’s worth, Lillard doesn’t seem to put much stock into the report.

The Blazers star has been very outspoken about the coverage he’s received this season, and he’s frequently reiterated his desire to stay in Portland.

Blazers, Sixers or Knicks?

For the longest time, it has felt like it was inevitable that one of these three teams would secure the services of Lillard. Obviously, the Blazers would have to be the frontrunners considering that’s where he’s playing, but it seems like he has sit a ceiling with how far he can go there.

Going to the Sixers or Knicks have the chance to transform either team into title contenders, but the Sixers would seem like a safer bet for winning a championship quickly.

If the Knicks were to make a trade for the Blazers star, it would likely cost a lot of their young talent and he could find himself in a similar situation he’s in now, only in New York City instead of Portland.

At this point, it’s not clear if the Knicks will ever make an offer for Lillard, so fans might have to sit back and see if the team can work with what they have on the roster right now.

