D’Angelo Russell Issues Strong Statement on Julius Randle After Knicks Beat Lakers

The New York Knicks are looking to make a serious playoff push down the stretch of the season, and they’ve been hot since the calendar changed over to 2023. Right now, however, they’re dealing with an injury to Jalen Brunson, and the rest of the squad is having to step up.

They did just that on Sunday night in a big-time win over the new-look Los Angeles Lakers. Julius Randle played super well during the game, as did Lakers star D’Angelo Russell. After the game, Russell was asked about his relationship with Randle, his former Lakers teammate, but he said that they don’t have one.

“No. No. I’m just a fan of his game. No relationship,” Russell said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We played together. Went our separate ways after that, and it’s just been competitive energy ever since then. So, I mean, that’s how I am with everybody. I’m not really friends with anybody, to be honest. So, on the court, it’s no love. You know, you just want to battle, try to get the win, and maybe shake hands after.”

D'Angelo Russell Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers lose to New York Knicks 112-108

Russell and Randle played together at the beginning of their respective careers on the Lakers, but according to Russell, that’s about where their relationship ended.

In New York’s win over LA, Randle was absolutely dominant. He finished the game with 33 points, eight rebounds, and five assists on 11-of-24 shooting from the field and 3-of-12 shooting from behind the three-point line.

As for Russell, he dropped 33 points, five rebounds, and eight assists on 13-of-19 shooting from the floor and 6-of-11 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Julius Randle Sounds Off on D’Angelo Russell

Meanwhile, Randle was asked a similar question post-game about Russell. When asked about what it was like going back and forth with his former teammate, Randle revealed some fond memories he has with Russell from their time in LA as youngsters.

“It’s fun. We used to compete a lot in practice, one-on-one,” Randle said via NBA on ESPN. “We used to compete in everything, video games. We were growing up as kids here, so, nine years later, eight years later, whatever it is, to be on this court, battling it out again, was fun.”

Play

I won't second guess myself over a bad game – Julius Randle | NBA on ESPN

RJ Barrett Issues Statement After Knicks Win

Randle wasn’t the only Knicks player who popped off against the Lakers, though. RJ Barrett also put up great numbers, helping lead the Knicks to a win. After the game, he explained what New York’s mindset was in the win.

“Yeah, yesterday, in the beginning of the fourth, we came out kind of flat,” Barrett said via NBA on ESPN. “So, tonight, we just wanted to put the pressure on them right at the beginning of the fourth, build a lead, and we did that.”

Barrett had a great night against LA, finishing the game with 30 points, five rebounds, and two assists on 12-of-27 shooting from the field and 1-of-8 shooting from behind the three-point line.

He also spoke about the Knicks’ mentality when having to play without Brunson.

“We just stayed in attack mode and played together,” Barrett said. “And especially just getting those easy transition points, that definitely helps us.”