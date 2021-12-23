Knicks Make 3-and-D Specialist Latest Hardship Signing

The New York Knicks got some good news on the COVID-19 front as RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin finally exited health and safety protocols. However, the team continues to have multiple players on the outs, including Nerlens Noel, Miles McBride, Immanuel Quickley, Kevin Knox II and Quentin Grimes.

Meanwhile, Derrick Rose is expected to miss at least eight weeks of action after undergoing ankle surgery.

However, the team is set to receive at least a small measure of relief this week in the form of its latest hardship signing.

Per a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Thursday, the team has signed free-agent wing Danuel House to a 10-day contract. The 28-year-old became available over the weekend when he was waived by the Houston Rockets. In 16 appearances this season, he is averaging 4.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

House Played a Key Role on Multiple Playoff Teams for the Rockets





Play



Danuel House Jr. | Rockets vs Lakers 2019-20 West Conf Semifinals Game 2 | Smart Highlights MIN: 27 | PTS: 13 | REB: 5 | AST: 1 | STL: 1 | BLK: 0 | TO: 0 | PF: 1 | +/-: -17 FGM: 5 | FGA: 10 | FG_PCT: 50.0% FG3M: 3 | FG3A: 7 | FG3_PCT: 42.9% FTM: 0 | FTA: 0 | FT_PCT: 0.0% Houston Rockets 109 – 117… 2020-09-07T06:54:34Z

Until very recently, House had been one of Houston’s last connections to the James Harden-led clubs that were a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference. However, it had become clear that he was no longer a player who fit the team’s timeline.

So, in order to give him an opportunity to find another gig, Rockets GM Rafael Stone opted to cut him loose after he had spent parts of four seasons with the club. During that time, he played in 154 games (with 89 starts) and put up 9.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Along the way, he connected on almost 37% of his 4.7 three-point attempts per game.

Although he’s coming to the Knicks by way of the hardship exception, he may be a player worth considering as a long-term bench piece. His high motor and defensive prowess were seemingly tailor-made for a Tom Thibodeau-directed team.

At the least, he could help out a Knicks defense that has disappointed this season, ranking 23rd league-wide with a D-rating over 110.

Get all the latest Knicks news, analysis and viral content! Follow the Heavy on Knicks Facebook page!

Follow Heavy on Knicks!

House Has Been Nursing an Ankle Injury

Although the Rockets ultimately made the decision to prioritize their young and developing talent where House’s minutes and rotational spot were concerned, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound guard-forward had actually been out of commission recently due to an ankle injury.

Earlier this month, Rockets coach Stephen Silas disclosed that House had sprained his left ankle during a practice session and that it was a day-to-day issue. However, he went on to miss Houston’s next seven games. Whether those absences were all injury-related or just part of the process of deciding House’s fate is difficult to discern.

For his part, House should be eligible to suit up for the Knicks’ Thursday bout with the Washington Wizards. However, he may or may not be 100% from a physical standpoint.

READ NEXT: