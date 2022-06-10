Knicks Urged to Pursue ‘Sleeper’ 3-and-D Free Agent

The New York Knicks have a lot of spots to address this offseason, and while some might be more important than others, everything is on the table.

As the team works to trade Kemba Walker, the Knicks will also have to work to fill out their roster with players that can help New York get back to the playoffs.

It was a disappointing season this past year, but the Knicks could get things turned if Julius Randle recaptures his All-NBA form and the team hits on some free agents.

One such name that has popped up as a “sleeper” target is Danuel House Jr. Every team can use shooting and defense, and Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley believes House would check every box for New York.

House to NY

Buckley argues that House remains a valuable option for the Knicks and he might not have a crowded field vying for his talents. Writing in his June 9 opinion piece, here’s what he had to say.

“There is some fluctuation with his three-point shooting, but it is generally good (career 36.6 percent) and sometimes great (41.5 across 25 games with the Utah Jazz this season),” he said.

He believes that the fact House was playing on multiple 10-day deals this past season would keep his price low.

“His defense offers multi-positional versatility,” Buckley continued. “When he looks to attack, he can finish with authority around the rim. You could argue his archetype alone will drive up his price tag in free agency, but he was playing on 10-day contracts this season (including one with the Knicks) before getting a rest-of-season deal in Utah. For as good as he looked in Utah, it’s hard to imagine his market suddenly erupting.”

The Knicks had Evan Fournier as a consistent threat from outside, but there wasn’t a lot else going on outside of him. so adding somebody like House would do wonders for the team. House played one game for New York last season and went scoreless in three minutes.

Of course, it’ll take a lot more than just him for the Knicks to make it back to the playoffs. Adding House would be a good start, and that’s especially the case if he can come back for cheap.

Big Decisions Ahead

Adding House would be a good start to the offseason, but the Knicks will need to make many more decisions on top of that.

Mitchell Robinson is a free agent this summer and they’ll have to decide whether or not he’s worth bringing back. Nerlens Noel is still under contract for another two seasons, and Taj Gibson could also return for another season.

Robinson might find himself commanding over $10 million per year, a modest deal by most standards, but not if he’s unable to stay healthy and on the floor. This has been an issue for Robinson throughout his career in New York, so the team will have to make a decision on whether it’s worth bringing him back or not.

What we do know is he’ll have his fair share of suitors in the event he does decide to leave.

