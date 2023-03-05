Knicks Sign Familiar Face to Stay on the Right Side of League Rules

Following the expiration of Trevor Keels’ 10-day contract with the New York Knicks on Saturday, the team acted quickly to fill one of its open roster spots with a familiar face. As a result, it got back to the NBA minimum roster size of 14 players.

Per an announcement from the Knicks ahead of their showdown with the Boston Celtics, DaQuan Jeffries — who was already occupying one of the team’s two-way slots — has been signed to a 10-day contract. The 6-foot-5 wing won’t be in uniform when New York hits the court at TD Garden, however.

Mere hours after the signing was announced, Knicks PR dropped a second announcement stating that Jeffries had been assigned to the G League‘s Westchester Knicks. Whether or not he actually finds any main roster minutes in the next 10 days remains to be seen.

Knicks’ DaQuan Jeffries Has Been a Veritable Force in the Developmental League

DaQuan Jeffries Scored a SEASON-HIGH in Westchester Knicks Comeback Victory! The NBA G League is the NBA's official minor league. Fans can get a glimpse at the players, coaches and officials competing to ascend to the NBA's rank. With a record 47 percent of players on start-of-season NBA rosters boasting NBA G League experience when the 2022-23 season tipped off in October, the NBA G… 2023-02-14T03:14:22Z

Jeffries had been floated as a main-roster possibility by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto in mid-February. The league insider noted that the wing was “under consideration to have this two-way contract converted into a standard contract,” citing league sources.

Scotto further noted — as others have — that Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau “was impressed by Jeffries dating back to training camp.”

The 25-year-old has essentially been part of the Knicks organization since summer league. And while he hasn’t appeared in an actual game for the team since that run in Las Vegas, Jeffries has made good use of his time in the G League.

In a combined 35 games with Westchester (Showcase Cup and regular season), Jeffries has averaged 19.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per appearance. He has also connected on 48.6% of his shot attempts overall and 32.7% of his tries from long range.

His last official game action in the Association came in January of 2022 while he was on a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. The baller made three appearances during that brief stint, but saw only nine total minutes of court time.

Since coming out of Tulsa in 2019, Jeffries has played in 47 games with the Grizz, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings, averaging 3.8 points and 1.9 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per contest.

Jalen Brunson Out for Celtics Clash With Foot Issue

Julius Randle may have been the hero during Friday’s 122-120 win over the Miami Heat — his three-point dagger was an all-time Knicks moment — but starting point-man Jalen Brunson has arguably been the club’s beating heart since he was snubbed from the All-Star Game.

During the month of February, Brunson averaged 27.3 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per outing while connecting on 52.9% of his field-goal attempts and 42.6% of his tries from deep. For his efforts, he was recognized as the Player of the Month in the Eastern Conference.

Alas, the Knicks won’t have the benefit of that production on Sunday. As relayed by the New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy and others, the 26-year-old has been scratched from the lineup versus the Cs.

Brunson turned his right ankle late during the third period of the Heat game on Friday. And while he was ultimately able to return and finish that game, the Knicks must take precautions to keep him healthy and playing into the postseason.