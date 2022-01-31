Knicks Trade Would Propel Guard to All-Star Status: Analyst

The NBA‘s February 10 trade deadline is more than a week away, but the New York Knicks have already begun dealing. However, the team’s move to acquire Cam Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks has yet to pay dividends, as the talented wing remains out of Tom Thibodeau’s rotation.

And even if Reddish was balling out, the Knicks would likely still require additional moves in order to get back into the playoff conversation in the Eastern Conference.

So, Knicks president Leon Rose and GM Scott Perry are undoubtedly considering further activity ahead of the deadline.

To that end, SI’s Ben Stinar is pushing for the team to bring in a big-time floor general from the left coast. Namely, Sacramento Kings point-man De’Aaron Fox, who has gotten some buzz as a potential Knicks target. As the hoops scribe sees it, a deadline move to NYC could be a boon for both the player and the team.

Would De'Aaron Fox be on the table for a deal with the Knicks? Alex and Gavin are joined by Matt George of Locked On Kings for a pre-NBA trade deadline discussion about the Knicks' and Kings' players available for trade. In this first part of a two-part episode, the guys talk about De'Aaron Fox, and whether a Fox for Julius Randle swap might be on the table. #Knicks… 2022-01-31T17:55:19Z

Due to Derrick Rose’s injury and the strange Kemba Walker saga, the Knicks have been somewhat lacking at the point guard position this season. For this reason, Stinar sees Fox as an obvious target for the Knicks at the trade deadline, “because he is an explosive play-maker who is only 24 years old.”

Even now, during what has been a down year for the former No. 5 overall pick, that assessment holds true. So far this season, Fox is logging a healthy 21.0 points, 5.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

However, Stinar believes his situation with the Knicks would allow for a boost in production:

The Knicks could be the perfect change of scenery for the former Kentucky star. The Kings have not been a good franchise for years. They have missed the postseason every year since 2006, which is the longest drought in the entire NBA. He’s had to play for multiple head coaches, and not the best talent around him. In New York, he would get to play for 2021 NBA Head Coach of The Year Tom Thibodeau, and for a more rounded roster that could enhance his play-making abilities.

If all of that did indeed equate to a more realized version of the young guard, it would almost certainly have a major impact on the Knicks’ current standing in the East heirarchy. Said Stinar: “If the Knicks could get a point guard of his caliber, they could turn him into an All-Star, and that would not only make Fox better but potentially turn the entire season around.”

Fox & Randle’s Deadline Audition

Incidentally, the Knicks and the Kings will go head-to-head on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. The New York Post’s Marc Berman observed that the game could serve as something of a deadline audition for Fox, as well as Knicks star Julius Randle, who some in the Kings front office are said to covet.

As relates to Stinar’s push, Berman noted that Perry — who briefly held a top position with the Kings prior to his Knicks days — “considers the Fox pick one of his top draft moves,” according to a league source.

There’s another connection to consider as well. Knicks exec William Wesley has been “embedded” in the Kentucky program for years, and Fox is a Wildcats alum (as is Randle).

