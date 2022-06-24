Knicks Land Franchise Point Guard in ‘Realistic’ Trade Proposal

It was a roller coaster draft day for the New York Knicks as they were reported to be in hot pursuit of Jaden Ivey before eventually missing out on him entirely.

After the Pistons snagged him at number five, the Knicks were still in the running to get him, but instead, they ended up shipping Kemba Walker to Detroit in a salary dump.

Perhaps the biggest thing the Knicks did all night was make a flurry of moves that left fans confused, but it all resulted in three first-round picks coming in for the future.

Through the salary dump, they were able to free up a good chunk of cap space in their pursuit of clearing $25 million to sign Jalen Brunson to a contract.

However, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes suggests a different avenue for the Knicks and this one results in the landing Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox.

Fox to NY

While he deems this to be a “realistic” trade, it would be strange for the Kings to think about this one as they passed on Ivey at number four, likely because Fox was already on the team.

Hughes argues that Fox and forward Domantas Sabonis aren’t the best fits together, so the Kings could consider making a move. This would get the Kings some of the Knicks’ young talent and also some of the picks they got on draft night.

“Fox isn’t an ideal fit with Domantas Sabonis, a non-stretch center who’s best with the ball in his hands,” Hughes wrote. “Nikola Jokic was the only big man to exceed Sabonis’ 5.2 assists per game last year, but Fox’s career 32.0 percent three-point shooting means he’s of little use as an off-ball threat.”

Here’s the proposal he lays out:

Knicks Get: De’Aaron Fox

De’Aaron Fox Kings Get: RJ Barrett, Derrick Rose and two 2023 first-round picks (via Detroit and Washington)

He does concede this would be easier to consider if the Kings selected Ivey, but he does note they picked up a point guard in last year’s draft.

“If the Kings had picked Jaden Ivey, this would have been an even easier sell,” he continued. “But don’t forget they drafted point guard Davion Mitchell in 2021, and he showed elite defense and flashes of playmaking talent. Even without Ivey to supplant Fox, Sacramento could still flip him to acquire in Barrett the big, dynamic wing it has lacked for…(checks calendar)…ever.”

Is It Worth It?

The Knicks getting an answer at point guard would be a massive move, but if it costs RJ Barrett, then it’s a tougher pill to swallow.

Fox would be able to fill his shoes, and this would leave them with Evan Fournier, Julius Randle and perhaps even Mitchell Robinson if he stays as supporting pieces, so it could certainly work.

The thing working in New York’s favor is the fact that Fox is only 24 years old, so there’s a sense that he could keep on getting better.

All of this hinges on whether or not the Kings are willing to part with their point guard.

READ NEXT: $136 Million Superstar Names Knicks As Preferred Trade Destination