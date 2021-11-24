New York Knicks Pushed to Trade for Young Star Point Guard

The New York Knicks made a big change at point guard this offseason by dumping Elfrid Payton and replacing him with Kemba Walker.

On paper, that looks like a massive improvement, but things have been very hit or miss so far on the young season. While Walker is no doubt better than Payton, the results haven’t been coming through a whole lot.

Before the victory against the Los Angeles Lakers, Walker was sitting with a minus-106 for his plus-minus this season, an absolutely disastrous number.

As a result of all this, the Knicks might still be looking to make an upgrade at point guard, and what better than an up-and-coming star who might not have the backing of the front office and coaching staff?

Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is having a rough season, and it’s looking like the first year of his massive five-year, $163 million extension is going to result in a missed trip to the playoffs. Interestingly enough, his numbers have also taken a step back this season, perhaps leaving the front office wondering if he’s still the guy to build around.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests the Knicks make a push for Fox to make him their new starting point guard, and you’d be hard-pressed to find many Knicks fans out there who don’t share the same sentiment.

Fox to the Knicks?

De’Aaron Fox is still a centerpiece of the Kings eternal rebuilding process, but they might not be feeling as high on him as they did five years ago. The team hasn’t seen much success with him running the point guard and with this being another lost season, it might be time to tear it all down.

This is where the Knicks could swoop in and offer some of their young players like Obi Toppin or Immanuel Quickley in exchange for Fox. Having Fox running the point would make the team play at a faster pace than they do with Derrick Rose or Walker, so that could be good for a team that likes to run.

If they manage to keep Toppin in the potential deal, it would make the Knicks one of the most exciting teams in the league on the fast break.

Consolation Prize?

If the Knicks are unable to pry away Fox, another target they could go after is CJ McCollum. The BR article suggests McCollum could instantly become the Knicks’ best scorer, and he’d provide some instant offense.

It’s not clear exactly what the Knicks would have to give up for this trade to work, but it’d likely be a highly paid player since he’s commanding a $100 million deal. While he’s newly signed, Fournier could be a trade candidate, but then you’d have to wonder why the Blazers would take that deal.

The Knicks don’t really have to make a big deal to compete this year, but for fans who want to see something flashy happen, this sort of trade would definitely make quite a splash.

READ NEXT: Former Knick on Returning to MSG: ‘That Love is Different’