Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sees Knicks Land 25-Year-Old Star Point Guard

The New York Knicks are in the market for a starting point guard. Dejounte Murray just tweeted a bunch of eye emojis. This was destined to become a rumor, so why not bring it to the table?

👀👀👀👀 — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) June 21, 2022

In reality, the San Antonio Spurs are in a great spot as a franchise. Murray made his first All-Star Game last year, he’s a young star, and trading him would set them back as an organization. However, he knew what he was doing when he tweeted out the eye emojis.

Murray was likely just being funny and starting drama for the sake of this, but since New York is known for chasing stars, let’s take a look at what a potential Murray-to-New York trade would look like.

Knicks receive: Dejounte Murray

Spurs receive: Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish, Pick #11

The crazy part is, San Antonio could still ask for another first or two on top of that deal. New York would have to send them an insane offer for the Spurs to even pick up the phone, and outside of trading RJ Barrett, that’s probably the best they could do.

At that point, though, the Knicks would have to consider, would it even be worth it?

Breaking Down Potential Murray Trade for Knicks

Murray is one of the best young point guards in the game. He came close to averaging a triple-double last season and was an All-Star because of it. On top of that, he helped lead the Spurs to a Play-In Tournament appearance, outperforming the Los Angeles Lakers on the way there.

In the 68 games that Murray appeared in this past season, he averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.0 steals on 46.2% shooting from the field and 32.7% shooting from three-point range. Murray led the league in steals and has become known as a two-way force at the point guard position.

Dejounte Murray’s 2021-22 stat line was insane 🔥 21.1 PPG, 8.3 REB, 9.2 AST, 2.0 STL pic.twitter.com/Z5ZRVv55ho — Dunk League (@DunkLeague) June 14, 2022

Adding Murray to their rotation would likely elevate the Knicks into serious playoff contention. He’d be the best point guard they’ve had on the roster in years. Having Murray set up Barrett and Julius Randle for easy looks would make their offense run much smoother.

On the flip side, New York would be giving up the majority of their young assets, as well as their first-round pick in this deal. But if they want to win now, this trade could be worth it for them.

But would the Spurs be willing to make this deal?

Breaking Down Potential Murray Trade for Spurs

First and foremost, it’s important to acknowledge that San Antonio will almost certainly not be taking any trade calls for Murray. He’s the future of their franchise and the only way they would trade him is if he grew unhappy with his situation and wanted out.

However, if they were to move him, this would be a solid haul. Quickley has shown some real promise, and although he doesn’t bring anything close to what Murray does on defense, he’s a great offensive spark.

THE OBI TOPPIN & IMMANUEL QUICKLEY SHOW Toppin: 42 PTS* – 10 REB – 16/28 FG – 6/14 3PT

Quickley: 34 PTS* – 12 AST* – 10 REB * Career-high pic.twitter.com/qcO6rVONfC — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) April 11, 2022

Toppin has also shown flashes of greatness, especially when he was given a chance to shine when Julius Randle was out. He would undoubtedly get plenty of chances in San Antonio and could finally live up to his full potential.

Reddish would receive similar opportunities, as he’s been unable to crack New York’s rotation. Then, San Antonio would obviously benefit from having the 11th pick in the draft.

Again, though, it’s important to note: New York won’t have a shot at Murray unless something in San Antonio drastically changes. But the eyes emojis made trade speculation too hard to resist.