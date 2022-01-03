New York Knicks Land Former Lottery Pick in 3-Team Trade: Report

The New York Knicks got in on a trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers than landed them a former lottery pick.

In the trade that sends point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cavaliers as a replacement for Ricky Rubio, the Knicks will also be getting Denzel Valentine from the Cavs, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing trading Denzel Valentine to the New York Knicks as part of what is now a three-team deal sending Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell The Athletic,” he wrote.



Valentine, the former standout at Michigan State Spartans, has appeared in 22 games for the Cavaliers, and he might be able to find some playing time in the short-term for the Knicks.

Valentine to the Knicks

The Knicks saved the Lakers approximately $4M in salary and luxury tax — and give LA the open roster spot that they wanted with the Rondo deal. Adding Valentine to deal gets his entire salary and tax off LA's books. https://t.co/g7x5Leb2ui — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 3, 2022

With the Cavs, Valentine is averaging just 2.9 points per game, so he hasn’t particularly provided a whole lot to the upstart team, but he might be able to provide a bit more with the Knicks.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Valentine going to the Knicks saves the Lakers a great deal of salary.

“The Knicks saved the Lakers approximately $4M in salary and luxury tax — and give LA the open roster spot that they wanted with the Rondo deal,” he says. “Adding Valentine to deal gets his entire salary and tax off LA’s books.”

Also in the trade, the Knicks secured the draft rights to Louis Labeyrie, but Wojnarowski says it’s unlikely he will be playing in the NBA.

None of the draft-rights players are expected to play in the NBA, and essentially Knicks pocket $1.1M to jump on today's trade call with the Cavaliers-Lakers in the Rajon Rondo deal. https://t.co/244ZasxFzk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 3, 2022

“None of the draft-rights players are expected to play in the NBA, and essentially Knicks pocket $1.1M to jump on today’s trade call with the Cavaliers-Lakers in the Rajon Rondo deal,” he says.

The Knicks will make a decision on whether Valentine stays on the roster going forward or if he’ll be given the opportunity to sign elsewhere according to Wojnarowski.

Wayne Seldon is the only non-guaranteed contract on the Knicks, so he’d be the likely candidate to be released if they do hang on to Valentine.

Case for Keeping Him

For the time being, the Knicks are ravaged by players stuck in the COVID protocols, so Valentine could provide a short-term boost for the roster.

While he’s just been in 22 games with the Cavs, he’s shooting over 40 percent, and he’s been a decent shooter from beyond the arc for his career. He could definitely provide a few fill-in minutes for the team while they wait for the return of Julius Randle, but he likely won’t stay on long-term.

With the Knicks fighting for a playoff spot, it’s hard to imagine Valentine getting heavy minutes when players like Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley are also fighting for playing time.

If Valentine is cut free, he’ll likely find another landing spot considering a lot of teams are signing players to 10-day contracts as it stands. Valentine hasn’t lived up to his potential as a lottery pick in the NBA, but he’s shown he’s still deserving of a spot on a team, even if it means he’s not an active member of the rotation.

READ NEXT: New York Knicks Guard Sends Strong Message in New Year