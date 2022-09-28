The New York Knicks season is getting closer and closer by the day, and the team just addressed the media for the first time since the end of last season.

New faces such as Jalen Brunson talked about their excitement to play in a Knicks jersey, RJ Barrett said the team will shock the world, and Derrick Rose subtly calling out his teammates.

Rose will be going into the new season healthy, and he’ll be able to play the role of sixth man for the team this year after missing much of last season.

He’ll be a big addition to the team, and it’ll almost feel like a big free agency pickup if he’s able to find his form quickly. He’s already taking on the veteran role again and he called out the team in his Content Day remarks.

Rose Subtly Calls Out Randle, Others

Play

Video Video related to derrick rose puts knicks on notice with ‘accountability’ message 2022-09-28T10:34:30-04:00

Speaking at the September 26 press conference, Rose, complete with no shirt to prove to coach Tom Thibodeau he’s in shape, spoke about accountability.

He thinks the whole year will come down to being accountable for yourself, and he seems to take a jab at Julius Randle, somebody who flashed a bad attitude at points during last season.

“I think what this year’s all about is accountability,” he said. “Like being able to not get in your feelings, or taking it personal when somebody’s coming over and giving you constructive criticism. As a man and as a professional, you’re supposed to understand that.”

He goes on to mention that the person at the end of the bench should be able to come forward and point out blown coverage to the star player without hurting anybody’s feelings.

“If the last guy can’t tell the star you missed a coverage, something’s wrong and it’s vice versa.”

A team filled with young players could have problems like that, and that’s where having strong veteran leadership can come into play.

Rose Will Be An Anchor

Rose is one of the most important players on the whole team, and he’s somebody who would be valued on 29 others teams as well, so the Knicks certainly know what they have with him.

After going through all sorts of injuries earlier in his career, Rose was essentially able to reinvent himself as a sixth man that relies on craftiness and a nice shooting touch instead of an athletic powerhouse.

In doing so, he’s been able to prolong his career and have a second wind of sorts, even if he’s not at the levels he was when he took home the Most Valuable Player award with the Chicago Bulls.

Jalen Brunson will be running the show in New York, but he can’t be on the floor at all times and that’s where having somebody you can trust coming in will be vital, and that’s what Rose provides.

It also helps that Thibodeau is one of Rose’s biggest fans, so he should be somebody who sees the floor a lot. Knicks fans will just have to hope he stays healthy this year or else a repeat of last season could be in the cards.